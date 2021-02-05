Cherry Valentine shares fierce monster-inspired Drag Race UK runway look

“I love aliens, I think they are DEAD cool in all honesty though, maybe it was a good idea this wasn’t on the runway, imagine the clean up…”, Valentine concluded.

When we spoke to the star after her exit, she gave us the scoop on what viewers could have expected if she stayed in the competition stating: ” You could’ve expected the unexpected! You best believe that I’m going to post every single look that I’ve created for the show. I’ve got things that have never been done before. There were some crazy crazy crazy runways that I planned, and some crazy things that I would’ve shown.”

On top of her detailed runway lewks she also unveiled who she would have done for the legendary Snatch Game.

“Gillian McKeith. It was a mix between Gillian McKeith, do you know when she did I’m a Celebrity? Or Nikki Grahame in the Big Brother house. It was going to be how I felt in the moment,” she said.

