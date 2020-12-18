ATTENTION: Here’s the first teaser trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2

It’s a Christmas miracle!

RuPaul and the team have blessed us with the best early Christmas gift…a sneak peak at season two of Drag Race UK.

In the festive teaser, we see Mother Ru, the judges, and new queens wishing viewers a merry Christmas in a pieced-together dialogue.

There are shots of the new queens sleighing in the workroom, shots of the pit crew, and a first look at some of this season’s judges.

Earlier this week BBC and World of Wonder unveiled the 12 fierce competitors that will sashay into the werkroom for the long-(we repeat, long)–awaited sophomore season, which was put on hold in March due to COVID.

Just like its debut, which saw The Vivienne triumph as the UK’s First Drag Superstar, the season will include a diverse array of entertainers – expect comedy, glam, old school drag and even some horror.

Season two, which will run for ten weeks, will see the return of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr, with Alan and Graham joining the panel on a rotational basis.

As per, each episode will also include a special celebrity guest judge.

Guest judges include beloved actress Liz Hurley, musician MNEK (who will be returning after appearing last season in the girl band episode), actress and singer Sheridan Smith, model Jourdan Dunn, TV queen Lorraine Kelly who featured on Snatch Game last season, and beloved icon Gemma Collins.

Grab your popcorn and brace yourselves because 2021 is the year of Mother Ru!

This Christmas 12 queens are sleighing. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/3XXf5wXqNf — RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) December 18, 2020

