ATTENTION: Drag Race UK has announced three more guest judges for the upcoming season

The gift that keeps on giving!

Mother Ru and the team have made our post-Christmas blues disappear with the announcement of not one but THREE guest judges for the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Iconic British actress Dawn French, Pop songstress Jessie Ware, and the fabulous TV presenter/actress Maya Jama will all be sitting on the judge’s panel.

The girls are looking flawless!

The announcement was made via Twitter with the tweet stating: “The Christmas presents aren’t stopping. Excited to announce that Dawn French, Maya Jama, and Jessie Ware will all be judges on the next series of #DragRaceUK

The Christmas presents aren’t stopping. Excited to announce that @Dawn_French, @MayaJama and @JessieWare will all be judges on the next series of #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/8BVk1WVjOS — RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) December 27, 2020

A couple of weeks ago BBC and World of Wonder unveiled the 12 fierce competitors that will sashay into the werkroom for the long-(we repeat, long)–awaited sophomore season, which was put on hold in March due to COVID.

Just like its debut, which saw The Vivienne triumph as the UK’s First Drag Superstar, the season will include a diverse array of entertainers – expect comedy, glam, old school drag, and even some horror.

Season two, which will run for ten weeks, will see the return of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr, with Alan and Graham joining the panel on a rotational basis.

Previous guest judges that have been confirmed include beloved actress Liz Hurley, musician MNEK (who will be returning after appearing last season in the girl band episode), actress and singer Sheridan Smith, model Jourdan Dunn, TV queen Lorraine Kelly who featured on Snatch Game last season, and beloved icon Gemma Collins.

We’re gonna need 14 January to get here ASAP!