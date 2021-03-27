Ariana Grande hits Drag Race milestone in the series latest episode

Come through lip sync queen.

Ariana Grande has accomplished another sickening achievement and has become the artist with the most lip-synced songs in Drag Race HERstory.

Pop Crave took to their Twitter account to announce the news stating: “After last night’s episode of RuPaul’s #DragRace, Ariana Grande is now the artist with the most songs lip-synced to on the series with seven.”

Break Free, Greedy, Bang Bang, Into You, Problem, One Last Time, and No Tears Left To Cry have all be featured in lip-sync performances over the years.

Queen Ari, who is a well known Drag Race fan, took to Instagram stories to share her excitement for the news.

“This is the greatest honour of all time I am so happy and thankful RuPaul no understands what this means to me,” she wrote.

The Position songstress also posted video recordings of the performance and praised Symone’s lip-syncing skills.