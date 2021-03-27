Ariana Grande hits Drag Race milestone in the series latest episode

Come through lip sync queen.
Ariana Grande has accomplished another sickening achievement and has become the artist with the most lip-synced songs in Drag Race HERstory.
Pop Crave took to their Twitter account to announce the news stating: “After last night’s episode of RuPaul’s #DragRace, Ariana Grande is now the artist with the most songs lip-synced to on the series with seven.”
Break Free, Greedy, Bang Bang, Into You, Problem, One Last Time, and No Tears Left To Cry have all be featured in lip-sync performances over the years.
Queen Ari, who is a well known Drag Race fan, took to Instagram stories to share her excitement for the news.
“This is the greatest honour of all time I am so happy and thankful RuPaul no understands what this means to me,” she wrote.
The Position songstress also posted video recordings of the performance and praised Symone’s lip-syncing skills.
!!!!!!! the biggest honor i can’t stop screaming @RuPaulsDragRace @RuPaul https://t.co/QHgJ7cAMnU
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 27, 2021
Ari is no stranger to the world of RuPaul’s Drag Race the series beloved queens.
Before securing her new title, the Side to Side singer made her judging panel debut on the Emmy-winning series in season seven.
The songstress also shouted out Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash and her British Vogue editorial feature on her Instagram story.
Here’s to hoping that Ari will make a return to the series as a judge or mentor.
For this week episode, the six remaining contestants – Gottmik, Kandy Muse, Olivia Lux, Rose, Symone and Utica – participated in a comedy roast of former Miss Congeniality winners: Heidi N Closet, Nina West and Valentina.
Ultimately, Utica landed in the lip-sync smackdown for the third time this season, where she competed against her Freaky Friday teammate Symone.
On next week’s episode, the top five queens will flex their acting chops in the brand new sci-fi adventure, Henny, I Shrunk The Drag Queens!
Oscar-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo will join RuPaul, Michelle and Carson Kressly on the panel, while Black Widow herself, Scarlett Johansson, makes a virtual appearance in the werkroom.
Related: Utica issues apology following performance in recent Drag Race episode.