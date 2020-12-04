Zolita solidifies her status as the reigning queen of witch-pop with her debut album

There’s a lot of religious references. Are you, as a queer woman and witch, mocking organised religion or are you referencing the witchcraft religion as a whole?

I’ve always played with either religious aesthetics and now more witchcraft magic aesthetics, just because that’s a huge part of my life. I do identify as a witch and I practice magic in my everyday life. I love the drama of it and I love exploring it in my work. I feel like queer people are so drawn to Wicca and witchcraft because it’s always been the alternative religion, it puts the power in yourself, and it’s not historically been a religion that doesn’t like queer people.

You incorporate a lot of your witchcraft within your music – is every song specific to a particular experience you’ve had?

The whole album is based off of one relationship. It was a relationship that I was able to write a lot about, because it was such a dramatic ending. It was really easy to access the negative feelings about everything, writing the middle to the end of the album with Oblivion and Orchard Street and the nostalgic sad parts, because even when somebody really fucks you over, you’re allowed to start accessing the parts where there were good moments in that relationship. I wish I could have one more moment when I didn’t know what I know now. The first few songs I wanted to be more positive and about the moment when you’re falling for somebody, when you have a crush on somebody. Bedspell, which is about the first weekend that you spend with them and you can’t leave, was a little bit harder to write about, specifically that relationship. I was more pulling from my life now.

Your video for Bedspell is really incredible – one of your best so far. How was the experience of filming and co-directing that in lockdown?

I co-directed with this girl, Genevieve Andrews, who I met a few months ago and love everything she does. She’s mainly a production designer, but was wanting to do more directing stuff. I was like, ‘Oh, this could be a perfect match.’ When I’m directing and in front of the camera, there’s so much to think about and I’m putting so much trust in my crew and my DP and the DP that I’ve worked with on all my last videos I wasn’t working with this time. So, I just thought it would be really nice to have someone do this with me that I could trust to be like that, and who has such a great visual eye as well. I worked with her on Bedspell and the idea behind it, because I was doing a short film, I wanted to do a video that was a pop music video. I wanted choreo, I wanted it to be really hot. I wanted to give everybody exactly what they want!