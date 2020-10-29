Zoey Luna is inspiring a new generation of trans youth with her character in The Craft: Legacy

What attracted you to the character of Lourdes?

My initial attraction to Lourdes was that she was trapped in a wedge, getting kicked out by her mom. That was something that, only a couple months ago, I had really related to, because before I got the audition, my mom had kicked me out of my home. There was some family drama, and she decided to choose someone over me, who agreed that I should be removed from the home. So, I really related to Lourdes and I saw a character that was so human. That’s what really attracted me to her. Also, I think I was attracted and also frightened by the fact that I’d be playing a punk trans witch!

How does Zoe Lister-Jones portray the trans experience through the fantasy genre?

I think she really nailed it. I think she found ways to incorporate my identity as a trans woman in a way that was so seamless, and not necessarily overkill. I’m very appreciative of the way that she wrote my character and included her identity without being super noisy about it, and I’m glad that she made Lourdes into a character who was just a trans witch. Being trans doesn’t define her identity.

Queer people seem to be obsessed with witchcraft, myself included – why do you think that is?

I think queer people are so aware of themselves and their identities. Queer people just really tend to understand spirituality. For me, I got very into astrology because of all of the boys I had dated. I really wanted to understand them! So, if they weren’t going to open up and tell me about themselves, I had to find my own research. All of their family and parents would be like, ‘Tell me about them, what’s their worst quality?’ so I got into astrology to really understand these men, and then I feel like that might also have the same effect with other queer people. I think queer people are super into The Craft because it’s something unworldly, and a lot of the times our identities are considered unworldly and kind of like a myth. So, I feel like we have a hand-in-hand understanding of each other.

Did you look to any specific witches in pop culture for inspiration?

Honestly, none of them. I mean, okay, a little bit of Misty Day because she is caring about animals. But I can’t attribute my character as Misty because my favourite witch of all time is definitely Madison Montgomery from American Horror Story. I don’t think I correlated my character with any other witches because my character is just such a different person from any other witches I’ve seen, and I felt that was a plus for me. I just had to create a different more indie punk version of myself and bring that to life.

How would you describe Lourdes?

I would say that Lourdes is a very understanding person who has a lot of heart. She’s the person that has always been super empathetic, because she’s been very empathetic to herself in her situation and how she’s grown up. Lourdes is very mature for her age, and is very keen on making sure everything is trusting, instead of being so rude. She is a loving person. But love and trust, it has to be earned. She’s very intuitive.