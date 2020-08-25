Zendaya teases Euphoria “bridge episode” before season 2

Zendaya has teased a potential “bridge episode” for Euphoria.

Like many other television shows this year, production for the acclaimed teen drama was halted due to growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, meaning we’ll most likely have to wait until 2021 to see our favourite characters return.

However, Zendaya – who plays series lead Rue Bennett – recently told Ben Platt, guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, that the producers are working on a special one-off episode that can be done with a limited crew, “something to live on until we can go into season two.”

“We’re trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season two that we’re all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want, but also still being very safe,” she explained. “So, we might end up doing a little bridge episode.

“I don’t really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can give people something… and give everyone who loves the show a little something so we have something to live on until we are able to go into season two.”

Zendaya revealed that the cast and crew were “headed into season two,” and had even conducted “table reads and wardrobe fittings” before being shut down, “literally like two days before we were about to start the first day of shooting.”

Euphoria became the breakout TV hit of 2019, with particular praise aimed at the show’s nuanced characters and representation of the modern LGBTQ+ experience.

For her performance as Rue, a recovering teenage drug addict, Zendaya earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, as well as a Critics Choice nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

If you’re not on board the Euphoria train yet, we’ve rounded up seven reasons why Euphoria is one of the most groundbreaking LGBTQ+ shows on television right now – check that out here.