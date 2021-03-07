Zaya Wade and Michelle Obama share heartfelt moment in new interview

Two icons finally meet!

Zaya Wade and former first lady Michelle Obama shared a heartwarming conversation while discussing the latter’s memoir.

At the start of the Instagram interview, the 13-year-old expressed her excitement for the meetup, stating: “I’m just like nervous but really excited. It’s like I’m meeting an idol.

She continued: “I’m literally meeting an idol, but like just preparing for this moment for so long, I’m very excited for today.

After the initial jitters disappeared, Zaya went on to ask Michelle Obama if she had any advice for teens that are striving to live their authentic lives.

“What advice do you have for teens, who want to be themselves and thrive? Like you have and currently are. ,” she asked.

Before diving into her answer the former First Lady gave Zaya praise for living her truth and being a role model for other young teens.

“Well like you have and currently are. You know, I mean, I am just so proud of you, being an amazing role model and embracing your truth.

“You’re already doing this, so maybe this I for some other young people that are listening,” she said.