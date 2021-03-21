Yung Baby Tate delivers sickening video for her self-love anthem I Am

We’ve found our new self-love/manifestation anthem.

Yung Baby Tate has delivered an iconic music video for her track I Am and we are LIVING.

The visual opens up with the Atlanta rapper walking to a mirror. She then wastes no time and dives into the hypnotic chorus.

Throughout the video, we are treated to iconic lewks that range from 90’s inspired outfits to the perfect spa day ensemble.

The 24-year-old artist also delivers creative choreography that will have you dancing from the comforts of your own home hunny.

Fellow rising star Flo Milli is also featured in the video and delivers a legendary verse.

Taking to Instagram, the emerging talent thanked all the creatives that were involved in the project in a heartfelt post.

“To my director [Andre Muir] thank you for taking my vision and elevating it to the highest peaks, there’s no going back down after this!” she said.

“My choreographer [Sakinah LeStage] thank you for seeing ME, real Decatur real DSA sh*t. Ms [Abigal] you always get it exactly right, I love you for life. [Quin] we took a risk, but the biggest risks bring the biggest rewards.

“I’m so grateful for the time and effort we have put into not just this video but my entire career. I cried last night after seeing this video, surrounded by all my friends, family, & loved ones cuz we have come SO far, but I know we still got a long way to go! Ok my acceptance speech is over now 😂 I love y’all.” she concluded.

Watch the full video for I Am ft Flo Milli below and listen to the track here.

