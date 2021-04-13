YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous comes out “for the fourth time” as pansexual

The YouTube star revealed she has learned more about her sexuality following the transition of her partner Nats Getty.

28-year-old Gigi Gorgeous opened up to fans in a new YouTube video which she titled “coming out for the last time”.

The online influencer announced she now identifies as pansexual and described her understanding of the term as “falling in love with the soul of somebody.”

Gigi explained that pansexuality felt like a “lightbulb moment” and she found the term “one of the most beautiful things ever.”

In the video, the YouTuber shared more about her personal journey with her identity and sexuality.

“I came out as gay before I transitioned. I came out as transgender and then I came out as gay again,” she told her viewers.

“Honestly, those are some of, if not my best, favourite memories. Searching deep within myself, finding out something different and putting a label on it”.

“Since then, I have gotten married to that same person, who has since transitioned,” she explained, referring to her partner 28-year-old Nats Getty.

Closing up the video, Gigi thanked her viewers and shared an inspiring message with her fans.

“Don’t be ashamed or push down who you’re meant to be,” she advised. “It takes everybody a different amount of time, and I’m here for you”.

The YouTuber also left a heart-warming description beneath the video. “Thank you to everyone who’s been on this sexual orientation and gender identity journey with me. I love you more than words can express,” the star wrote.

Drag queen Gottmik shared a supportive comment to Gigi in the comments of the video: “My icon sister. Best friend inspiring me always,” she wrote.