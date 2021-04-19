YouTube shuts down anti-LGBTQ+ channel promoting conversion therapy

The anti-LGBTQ+ channel was officially closed on 12 April.

YouTube has shut down the homophobic channel of Nigerian pastor TB Joshua after multiple reports.

The channel, which had close to two million followers, was home to numerous anti-LGBTQ+ videos. These videos featured the preacher, performing extreme forms of “conversion therapy.”

News of the channel closing follows multiple reports from openDemocracy regarding the offensive social media profile.

YouTube released a statement to openDemocracy detailing their decision, stating: “YouTube’s Community Guidelines prohibit hate speech and we remove flagged videos and comments that violate these policies. In this case, we have terminated the channel.”

The majority of Joshua’s videos were posted between 2016 and January 2020. They featured the preacher conducting “violent exorcism” and showed him attempting to cast out “the demon of homosexuality.”