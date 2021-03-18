Years & Years will now be an Olly Alexander solo project

Years & Years will now continue as a solo project for frontman Olly Alexander.

On Thursday (18 March), the trio announced that members Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Türkmen will be stepping back from their duties, and that the band’s forthcoming third album will be an “Olly endeavour”.

“The three of us are still good friends. Mikey will be part of the Y&Y family and play with us live and Emre will focus on being a writer/producer,” the statement reads.

“These past twelve months have been crazy for us all and we want to thank you for the love and support you’ve given us over the years (& years). New Y&Y music will be coming this spring.”

Since their 2012 debut, Years & Years have released two critically-acclaimed studio albums: Communion (2015) and Palo Santo (2018).

The former wielded the number one smasher, King, as well as Shine, Eyes Shut, Take Shelter and Desire, while their sophomore collection featured fan-favourites such as Sanctify, If You’re Over Me, All For You and Play (with Jax Jones).

Their last single was It’s A Sin, a cover of the Pet Shop Boys classic from 1987.

The release collided with the Channel 4 drama of the same name from Russell T Davies, which starred Alexander in the lead role.

It’s A Sin, which follows a group of friends in 1980s London who grow up in the shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, received acclaim for its powerful storytelling, incredible cast, and bringing LGBTQ+ history to a mainstream audience.

According to All4, the series has amassed nearly 19 million views since its debut, becoming the streaming service’s biggest ever instant box set, as well as their most binged to date. The first episode also became their biggest drama launch on record.

You can read Years & Years’ full statement here or below.