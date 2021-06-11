Years & Years covers Lil Nas X’s chart-topping smasher MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Years & Years has covered one of 2021’s biggest hits.

As part of his exclusive Apple Home Session, Olly Alexander has recorded an acoustic cover of Lil Nas X’s acclaimed smasher MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), which topped the charts of multiple countries around the world including the US and UK.

Alexander, who received universal critical acclaim for his performance in LGBTQ+ drama It’s A Sin earlier this year, told Apple Music: “When I first heard MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) I wanted to take off all my clothes and run screaming through the street.

“The song is already perfect so I just wanted to have fun doing an acoustic version and seeing if I could sing all the parts in my range—which was a challenge, but I love it! Watching Lil Nas X’s ascent has been so exciting and inspirational to myself as a gay artist.”

The star’s Home Session also features an acoustic version of dance banger Starstruck, the first solo single for Alexander as Years & Years, which peaked at 31 in the UK following a superstar remix with Kylie Minogue.

Speaking with Apple Music about how he will celebrate Pride this year, Alexander revealed: “I’ll be reflecting on the many LGBTQ+ people who have come before me and done so much to make the world better for queer people—including trans and non-binary people—as much as possible.”

The star added: “I’ll also be trying to have as much safe and consensual sex as possible, and reading Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters.”

Listen to Alexander’s incredible cover of MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), as well as the acoustic version of Starstruck, here on Apple Music or below.