Years & Years announce Starstruck remix with Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue has hopped onto a remix of Years & Years’ brand new single Starstruck.

Olly Alexander announced the news on TikTok, where he told fans that he was first “starstruck” by the pop icon when he supported her in 2015, which ultimately led to duets at Kylie’s Christmas Show in 2016 and Glastonbury in 2019.

On Twitter, Olly called Kylie a “legend” and posted a pre-save link for the upcoming track, which will be available on iTunes and streaming services this Friday (21 May).

According to an insider at The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre Column, the performers have been “friends for years” and recently reconnected because they “love” each other’s music.

“Olly asked if she would feature on a new version of Starstruck and she jumped at the chance as she thinks he is one of the most talented artists around right now,” they said.

“Also there was a song which Olly had written which Kylie loves, so it has turned into a really lovely working relationship.”

Starstruck marked the first single for Years & Years since the band became a solo project for Olly. So far, the interstellar pop anthem has peaked at 38 on the UK Singles Chart, marking Years & Years’ ninth top 40 single.

Olly said the song came to life “one night at a studio in the countryside outside of London. I couldn’t remember the last time I’d seen so many stars, you get used to them not being there when you live in the city.”

He continued: “Starstruck is about the rush you get when you’re with somebody you’re really into, it’s about holding onto a good feeling and not letting it go.

“Like most of us, I’ve spent the past year at home. I wanted to create something super positive and fun for people (and myself) to bop along to.”

Last week, Olly received acclaim for his performance at the BRIT Awards, where he performed Years & Years’ cover of Pet Shop Boys’ classic It’s a Sin with Sir Elton John. The song subsequently skyrocketed to number one on iTunes.