Years & Years and Kylie Minogue team up for Starstruck remix

Pop icon Kylie Minogue and Olly Alexander of Years & Years have teamed up for a sensational remix of Starstruck.

Building off the electric production of the original track, Kylie and Olly deliver their signature vocals alongside a string of flirty choruses.

The track is fun, romantic and the perfect record for those forthcoming summer months.

In a statement, Olly Alexander opened up about the song and called the collaboration with Minogue “a dream come true.”

“Kylie is an icon who has inspired me since I first started making music, so this feels out this world. I asked if Kylie would be interested in doing something on the song and I’m so thankful she said yes,” he said.

“I’ve been on cloud nine ever since and she’s really brought so much to the song, her voice is divine and her presence is just magic. I really hope people enjoy this moment of cosmic fantasy, I’m over the moon and the stars and the planets that this has happened!”