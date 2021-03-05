WWE star Kayla Braxton has come out as bisexual in heartwarming post

“Oh. And yeah – I’m bi,”
WWE star Kayla Braxton has bravely come out as bisexual in a new social media post.
Taking to Twitter, the 27-year-old wrote: “My whole life, I’ve had to choose. Are you Black? Are you white? Which bubble do you fill in on the SAT’s? It’s a feeling many mixed-race people can relate to.
“I always filled in ‘other’ because nothing applied to me. Tonight I choose to be over having to choose. Hellow world. I’m Kayla. Oh. And yeah – I’m bi,” she concluded.
Braxton also posted a photo of the bisexual flag.
Since coming out, fans and colleagues have shown their support for the young wrestling talent.
WWE legend Betty Phoenix wrote, “[hugs] to you” and fellow wrestler Lance Storm tweeted, “You be you, and be happy.”
Unfortunately, with the unwavering support from fans comes the toxicity of trolls.
Shortly after coming out, Braxton deactivated her Twitter account, with some fans speculating it was due to bullying.
Twitter user Niko Exxtra wrote: “This beautiful woman shares a private part of her life and you shit on her to the point she has to deactivate her account? Be better”
Another Twitter user tweeted: “So Kayla Braxton bravely comes out as bisexual and the IWC makes her deactivate soon after? That is horrible. Coming out is still seen as something that needs to happen and when someone decides they’re finally ready to come out – they get bullied off Twitter? Disgusting.”
Even though Braxton is off Twitter, for the time being, she is still on Instagram being a flawless and unbothered queen!
Kayla Braxton joins a growing number of wrestlers that have come out as members of the LGBTQ+ community.
From Mr Grimm and Nyla Rose to Tegan Fox and the late Pat Patterson, LGBTQ+ representation in wrestling is on the rise.