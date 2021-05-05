WOW Presents Plus announce May programming slate including Drag Race España

World of Wonder has announced their May programming slate and we are – WHAT?! – sold!
This week, the Emmy-winning production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race confirmed several incredible additions to their streamer, including the Vanessa ‘Vanjie’ Mateo and Kameron Michaels-led series Gay Sex Ed.
The show follows the fan-favourite Drag Race season 10 stars and Dr. Chris Donaghue as they cover all-things ‘Sex Ed’ from a gay male perspective.
Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka hosts the gag-worthy game show, What’s My Game, which will feature legendary Drag Race alum and other special guest stars as they battle against each other in trivia smackdowns.
“I am so honoured to be the first-ever queen to win Canada’s Drag Race and now I get to host my very own WOW Presents Plus series that’s just as loud and proud as me!” Priyanka said in a statement.
“When I thought my life couldn’t get any more chaotic, I flew out to L.A., quarantined and started producing What’s My Game? on the same set where Trixie and Katya shoot UNHhhh. I would say I made HERSTORY!”
Eight episodes of the show were shot in just two days, according to Priyanka, and included stars such as Bob the Drag Queen, Alaska, BOA, Nicky Doll and Margaret Cho. She added: “Who will be the winner? Let the games begin.”
Following its critically-acclaimed run on the awards circuit, Freedia Got a Gun will be available this month. Led by bounce legend Big Freedia, the documentary explores the ongoing gun violence epidemic in the United States.
Oh, and you better sí sí that walk for Drag Race España, which debuts on the service later this month. Hosted by drag legend Supremme de Luxe, the series will introduce 10 sickening Spanish contestants to the franchise.
The queens are as follows: Arantxa Castilla La Mancha, Carmen Farala, Dovima Nurmi, Hugaceo Crujiente, Inti, Killer Queen, Pupi Poisson, Sagittaria, The Macarena and Vulcano. (You can view their profiles here.)
“We’re excited to bring our global subscribers this gag-worthy slate of new and original programming,” said World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey.
“The year over year growth of WOW Presents Plus has proved there’s a hunger for the content and we are thrilled to bring it to viewers word-wide, while also providing a platform for fan-favorite queens from the World of Wonderverse and beyond.”
Following the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, which airs every Sunday in the UK on BBC iPlayer, three companion shows will be available exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.
Michelle Visage spills the T with the latest eliminated contestant in How’s Your Head, Queen, while the UK season one cast return to talk about their post-show journeys and inspire the Down Under queens in Losing Is The New Winning.
Finally, Raja and Raven will TOOT or BOOT the runways of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under in Fashion Photo RuView.
Check out all the dates below.
- How’s Your Head, Queen – 1 May at 9am BST
- Losing Is The New Winning: RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – 1 May at 6pm BST
- Fashion Photo RuView: RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – 4 May at 8pm BST
- Gay Sex Ed – 11 May at 8pm BST
- What’s My Game? – 13 May at 8pm BST
- Freedia Got A Gun – 19 May at 5pm BST
- Drag Race España – Arriving this month
