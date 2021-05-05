WOW Presents Plus announce May programming slate including Drag Race España

World of Wonder has announced their May programming slate and we are – WHAT?! – sold!

This week, the Emmy-winning production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race confirmed several incredible additions to their streamer, including the Vanessa ‘Vanjie’ Mateo and Kameron Michaels-led series Gay Sex Ed.

The show follows the fan-favourite Drag Race season 10 stars and Dr. Chris Donaghue as they cover all-things ‘Sex Ed’ from a gay male perspective.

Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka hosts the gag-worthy game show, What’s My Game, which will feature legendary Drag Race alum and other special guest stars as they battle against each other in trivia smackdowns.

“I am so honoured to be the first-ever queen to win Canada’s Drag Race and now I get to host my very own WOW Presents Plus series that’s just as loud and proud as me!” Priyanka said in a statement.

“When I thought my life couldn’t get any more chaotic, I flew out to L.A., quarantined and started producing What’s My Game? on the same set where Trixie and Katya shoot UNHhhh. I would say I made HERSTORY!”

Eight episodes of the show were shot in just two days, according to Priyanka, and included stars such as Bob the Drag Queen, Alaska, BOA, Nicky Doll and Margaret Cho. She added: “Who will be the winner? Let the games begin.”

Following its critically-acclaimed run on the awards circuit, Freedia Got a Gun will be available this month. Led by bounce legend Big Freedia, the documentary explores the ongoing gun violence epidemic in the United States.

Oh, and you better sí sí that walk for Drag Race España, which debuts on the service later this month. Hosted by drag legend Supremme de Luxe, the series will introduce 10 sickening Spanish contestants to the franchise.

The queens are as follows: Arantxa Castilla La Mancha, Carmen Farala, Dovima Nurmi, Hugaceo Crujiente, Inti, Killer Queen, Pupi Poisson, Sagittaria, The Macarena and Vulcano. (You can view their profiles here.)