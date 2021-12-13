Wonder Woman starts a queer romance in new DC limited series

Wonder Woman starts a queer romantic relationship in DC Comics brand new limited series.

Back in November, DC Comics released the first issue for their new critically acclaimed comic Dark Knights of Steel.

The new story follows our favourite heroes reimagined as knights living in medieval times.

The series also introduced an array of new characters including Superman’s sister Zala-El.

In the second issue, Lois Lane informs Princess Zala-El that her father has been murdered.

Stricken with grief, she finds comfort in the arms of Wonder Woman which results in the two sharing a romantic kiss.

Before the release of this landmark storyline, fans have always speculated that Diana of Themyscira was part of the LGBTQ+ community.

In a 2016 interview with Screenrant, DC comic writer Greg Rucka put the rumours to rest when he confirmed the infamous hero was indeed queer.

“Yes. I think it’s more complicated though. This is inherently the problem with Diana: we’ve had a long history of people — for a variety of reasons, including sometimes pure titillation, which I think is the worst reason — say, “Ooo. Look. It’s the Amazons. They’re gay,” he said.