Wonder Woman icon Lynda Carter effortlessly shuts down JK Rowling

Wonder Woman icon Lynda Carter effortlessly shut down JK Rowling in one single tweet.

Over the weekend, the Harry Potter author took to Twitter and shared an article from The Times alongside a transphobic tweet.

The linked article criticised the Scottish police after they announced that perpetrators of sexual assault would be recorded based on their gender identity.

“War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The penised individual who raped you is a woman,” Rowling tweeted.

LGBTQ+ advocates and Harry Potter fans were quick to condemn the once-beloved author for her harmful words.

Amongst the critics was the iconic Carter, who effortlessly shut down Rowling in one powerful tweet.

“You don’t have to be trans to understand the importance of respecting trans people and affirming their identities,” Carter wrote.

“Life is just too short. I can’t imagine how it makes any sense to use one’s fame and resources to put others down.”

The Sky High actress isn’t the only celebrity to call out Rowling’s latest tweets.

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness also clapped back at the author on Twitter.

“The biggest threats of violence against women has always been cisgender men, not trans women, unless J.K.’s constant transphobic, cherry-picked vitriol convinces you otherwise, they wrote.

“But as trans women are assaulted, deprived of work, killed, and raped J.K. is safe in her mansion.”