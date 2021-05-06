Willow Smith got Wicked Wisdom back together for a special one-off performance of Bleed All Over Me.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter took the stage with Jada Pinkett Smith’s old band as a part of a Mother’s Day surprise.

The performance was part of a Mother’s Day-themed Red Table Talk episode which is hosted by Pinkett Smith, Willow, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

As the episode wrapped up, Willow took her mum outdoors to reveal the big reunion between the former Wicked Wisdom bandmates (Pocket Honore and Taylor Graves) and Pinkett Smith.

“When I was, I wanna say about 3 or 4, I went on tour with my mom and her band Wicked Wisdom. Wicked Wisdom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around,” Willow said during the Red Table Talk episode.

My mother was superwoman, she was a rock star, warrior and nurturer all in one. So unapologetically badass. She was a rock star, and I was living for Wicked Wisdom.”

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY RTT FAM! ❤️ This week's episode is a special tribute to all the amazing mothers and mother figures in our lives who worked tirelessly to help us grow. Get ready for all the love & surprises we have in store! pic.twitter.com/ryAjfvv069 — Red Table Talk (@RedTableTalk) May 5, 2021

Shortly after this big reveal, Pinkett Smith took to social media to share the heartwarming moment.

“Honouring some very special Mothers for Mother’s Day! @willowsmith orchestrated a really big surprise for me on this episode as well by paying homage to my Wicked Wisdom days,” she wrote on Instagram.

“She decided to perform one her fav songs she would watch me perform when she was on tour with me. My heart burst in a thousand different ways having my daughter honour me in this way. I love you Willow”

The video of Willow’s performance went viral online and fans have been celebrating the reunion and her mum’s response to the surprise.

Willow smith is literally born for rock i called this shit at 9 years old I’m waiting for the album fren pic.twitter.com/99SJk3Q0wM — cel🌶🍝see pinned! 📌 (@w33DERY) May 6, 2021

need willow smith to drop her rock album right now cause this was fucking DOPEpic.twitter.com/4hH3wkfcfs — ema | women ⚢ (@marvelsbian) May 5, 2021

You can watch Willow’s performance with Wicked Wisdom here or below: