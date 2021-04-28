Willow Smith releases new punchy pop-punk track Transparent Soul

Willow Smith has teamed up with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker to debut a whole new sound.
The 20-year-old artist is turning a corner as she ventures into the world of pop-punk in her new music.
A collaboration between Travis Barker and Willow gives way to an angsty, self-expressive track revealing a new look for the singer and her creative aesthetic.
Willow has kick-started a new musical era decked out in all-black, heavy eyeliner, and spiked collars.
Following the likes of Yungblud, Maggie Lindemann, and Machine Gun Kelly, the artist is emerging as a new wave of pop-punk as the genre makes a mainstream comeback.
Transparent Soul is a drum-heavy hommage to the noughties pop-punk scene and Willow pulls it off well.
The music video, which features grainy overlays and glitching shots captures Willow singing about her experiences with both boys and girls, which wouldn’t be a surprise as the singer has previously stated she’s attracted to both men and women.
“I knew a boy just like you / He’s a snake just like you / Such a fake just like you / But I can see the truth,” she sings on the chorus.
Later, in the pre-chorus, Willow switches to singing about a girl: “I knew a girl just like you / She was vain, just like you /Such a pain, just like you and everybody knows the truth.”
In 2019, during an episode of Red Table Talk, Willow had a conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith about her sexuality.
“I love men and women equally, and so I would definitely want one man, one woman. I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people,” the singer said.
Adding: “I’m not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences. I focus a lot on the emotional connection and I feel like if I were to find two people of different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don’t feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more.”
You can watch the music video for Transparent Soul here or below: