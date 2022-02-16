Why understanding queer data is vital for the LGBTQ+ community

Data can be difficult to understand. Whether it’s attempting to analyse the numbers, unpacking the jargon or feeling overwhelmed with the general topic at hand, it makes sense why many of us might steer away from the stats. But, in his debut book, Queer Data: Using Gender, Sex and Sexuality Data for Action, Dr Kevin Guyan has been driven to bring the LGBTQ+ community closer to the abundance of data that surrounds them. Based in Scotland, the author hopes to convey an “accessible” book for “people to read and feel inspired”. Published under Bloomsbury, Guyan’s book boldly united figures and activism to empower readers of how data can shape the world around us.

Following the exciting release, GAY TIMES sat down with the author over Zoom to hear more about the book and his data-driven message to the LGBTQ+ community.

What inspired the idea of writing a book solely focusing on the LGBTQ+ community and queer data?

The seed for Queer Data came from my work in Scotland around the census. The Scottish census is taking place in March 2022 and, for the first time, it will ask questions on sexual orientation and trans status or history. I was involved in the work around guiding politicians and policymakers on the design of those new questions. And in my work, I became increasingly sceptical of what was happening. On paper, it sounds great, but it became clear that there’s a lot of politics and biases about who should be counted and which identities were still hard to make sense of. A census shines a light on some parts of the LGBTQ+ community, but it also pushes some of the wider community further into the shadows and isn’t doing anything to capture those identity categories. I speak about diversity monitoring forms and work around administrative practices (applying for a passport, registering for your GP or applying to change the sex marker on your birth certificate), all of these practices are designed to empower some people and disempower others, and I hope that comes through in the book.

There’s been a growing political discussion associated with the labels the LGBTQ+ community use when exploring topics of sex, gender and sexuality. Did your research for Queer Data reveal any interesting insights?

I’ve seen a lot more interest in discussions about how we categorise to make sense of gender, sex and sexuality identities and terms like self-identification, that have only entered. I would say for negative reasons, this moment has emerged with a lot of anti-trans rhetoric and anti-trans campaign groups have really brought to the fore the issues of identity categorisation. This is something you’re seeing in mainstream media such as what it means to self identify when completing a survey. These types of ideas are expanding further in society.

What I hope to do with the book is to ensure that we’re having the right conversations about these ideas. It’s not a conversation seen through an anti-trans lens; it’s a lens that is about what we can do with data so that it doesn’t force people into boxes. It’s not about policing how people identify but providing space for people to make sense of their own identity, even if it changes. We can do that with data, so we focus on the positives rather than a lot of the narrative, which is unfortunately very toxic and negative.