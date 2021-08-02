Why is everyone talking about the Demon Twink?

The “Demon Twink” has become a trending topic – here’s why!
If you’ve been on Twitter over the past couple of days, you might have seen hundreds of tweets about this elusive ‘Demon Twink’.
Some backstory for you: it all started when DJ and producer Ty Sunderland took to Twitter to describe his incident with a “DEMON twink” on a Britney Spears-themed boat party.
During the event, the Demon Twink reportedly “threw a drink at the DJ equipment” and “wouldn’t get off the stage” until Sunderland stopped the music. (Where are the Charmed Ones when you need ’em?)
Sunderland added of his, erm, exploits: “Then the party ended and he’s somehow in VIP getting his ass ate like out in the open. We had to literally tell him to stop and go home!”
Shortly after, the phrase “Demon Twink” made the rounds on Gay Twitter with hundreds (thousands, even) of queer users joining in and posting memes, with some even sharing their own experiences with the ‘demonic’ gay individual.
Twitter user @rymfarr, who was in attendance at the boat party, backed up Sunderland’s tweet as he reminisced: “Thinking about the guy who was unabashedly getting his ass ate on Britney boat in the open in front of everyone… hope he’s having a good day.”
After the story went viral, Sunderland provided more context about the Demon Twink, saying he “wouldn’t have cared” if he didn’t throw a drink at him, which ruined his microphone and DJ equipment in the process. The drama!
There was a DEMON twink on Britney boat last night. Threw a drink at the dj equipment, wouldn’t get off the stage unless I stopped the music then the party ended and he’s some how in VIP getting his ass ate like out in the open. We had to literally tell him to stop and go home!!
— Ty Sunderland 🏁 (@tylersunderland) July 31, 2021
Honestly I wouldn’t have cared if he didn’t throw a drink at me and fuck up my microphone and DJ equipment
— Ty Sunderland 🏁 (@tylersunderland) July 31, 2021
I just want to be clear: yes demon twink threw a drink a me. did he ruin my equipment? Yes. Am I mad? No… if I was him I’d capitalize on the name and make merch. He would have just been kicked out but we were on a boat. Wish him the best!
— Ty Sunderland 🏁 (@tylersunderland) August 2, 2021
However, he added: “I just want to be clear: yes Demon Twink threw a drink a me. Did he ruin my equipment? Yes. Am I mad? No… if I was him I’d capitalize on the name and make merch. He would have just been kicked out but we were on a boat. Wish him the best!”
Later, user @Haazaa_Moto – who was also in attendance – shared a video of someone he claims to be Demon Twink, saying he filmed the clip earlier in the night but didn’t “clock” it was them until the story was at the forefront of Gay Twitter.
The video shows an individual wearing a #FreeBritney t-shirt with pink shorts as they strut up and down the boat.
not me having demon twink on my story for 24h and not clocking it until now . . . pic.twitter.com/mt8MXqdAT3
— Morgan (@Haazaa_Moto) August 1, 2021
“Imagine waking up thinking you had a crazy night you didn’t remember and everyone on Gay Twitter is calling you Demon Twink all of a sudden,” joked one user, while another wrote: “Thank you for this journalism.” (Wait until they see this BREAKING story.)
Troye Sivan even joined in as he claimed to be the person behind the notorious new nickname, writing: “Literally so what if I got my ass ate on a boat in New York, sue me.” He later tweeted a devil emoji and posted a video of a person with devil horns saying, “Let’s just say, the devil made me do it.”
literally so what if I got my ass ate on a boat in New York, sue me
— troye (@troyesivan) August 2, 2021
Divina De Campo, Drag Race UK season one runner-up, tweeted: “Last night I may have thought I was a Demon Twink. Today I am broken.”
Last night i may have thought i was a demon twink. Today i am broken 🤣
— Divina De Campo stream DECODED (@Divinadecampo) August 2, 2021
Aquaria, Drag Race season 10 winner and close friend of Sunderland, even dressed up as the Demon Twink and responded to Sunderland, “It was me!”
🔥😈 DEMON TWINK 😈🔥 @tylersunderland pic.twitter.com/CTbUIedBjH
— Aquaria 🤌🏼 (@aquariaofficial) August 1, 2021
it was me!
— Aquaria 🤌🏼 (@aquariaofficial) July 31, 2021
Gay Twitter came out in full force with the memes – check out some of the best below.
A24 has purchased the rights to Demon Twink. Laura Dern is set to play me! pic.twitter.com/etpzMNL6QS
— Ty Sunderland 🏁 (@tylersunderland) August 1, 2021
“Do you know about the demon twink?” pic.twitter.com/jlqCv5MZy4
— Ben Yahr (@benyahr) August 1, 2021
The Demon Twink Wears Prada pic.twitter.com/GHP3GIOell
— Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) August 1, 2021
THE DEMON TWINK (2022, d. Ari Aster) pic.twitter.com/HHwOCTnT07
— Jeff Heimbrock (@jheimbrock) July 31, 2021
Demon twink pic.twitter.com/v7LmaSizBe
— Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) July 31, 2021
why are we all bashing the demon twink when it takes two to rim in VIP https://t.co/iE74CjKQBN pic.twitter.com/6ZJuNrV5s5
— adam (@adamjmoussa) July 31, 2021
Coming on Twitter and hearing about the demon twink on the Britney boat
— David Grimmett (@TheDGrimmett) July 31, 2021
Arguably the original Demon Twink pic.twitter.com/TYhlcdjMEu
— Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) August 1, 2021
this is demon twink pic.twitter.com/8FRpVyFo3O
— reid (@thereidfeed) August 1, 2021
The only hope we have against the demon twink pic.twitter.com/GQkqJdQrEQ
— Ben Yahr (@benyahr) July 31, 2021
The demon twink seeing the TL right now pic.twitter.com/pLFFWCt3KV
— Tall Dark and Gay (@jumbo_colombo) July 31, 2021
Demon Twink, you say? Give props to the original pic.twitter.com/rv5LhOjTaj
— sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) July 31, 2021
the britney cruise got off easy, the last time demon twink was on a boat this happened: pic.twitter.com/ahvuo8ntTU
— alex (@alex_abads) August 1, 2021
wait @tylersunderland I’m so invested did we identify this britney boat demon twink yet
— The Rosé (@omgheyrose) August 1, 2021
everyone had the potential to be the demon twink this summer, myself included. and we blew it. so good for him. smarter than all of us.
— nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) August 1, 2021
Demon twink pic.twitter.com/Yy2GfLANmR
— Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) July 31, 2021
gay twitter is rashomoning the night of the demon twink and honestly it’s beautiful
— alex (@alex_abads) August 1, 2021
Only one person I trust to unmask the Demon Twink. https://t.co/h80lFeWsLQ pic.twitter.com/Mj22KrKaFS
— Jeff Heimbrock (@jheimbrock) July 31, 2021
Can the real Demon Twink please stand up?