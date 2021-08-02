Why is everyone talking about the Demon Twink?

The “Demon Twink” has become a trending topic – here’s why!

If you’ve been on Twitter over the past couple of days, you might have seen hundreds of tweets about this elusive ‘Demon Twink’.

Some backstory for you: it all started when DJ and producer Ty Sunderland took to Twitter to describe his incident with a “DEMON twink” on a Britney Spears-themed boat party.

During the event, the Demon Twink reportedly “threw a drink at the DJ equipment” and “wouldn’t get off the stage” until Sunderland stopped the music. (Where are the Charmed Ones when you need ’em?)

Sunderland added of his, erm, exploits: “Then the party ended and he’s somehow in VIP getting his ass ate like out in the open. We had to literally tell him to stop and go home!”

Shortly after, the phrase “Demon Twink” made the rounds on Gay Twitter with hundreds (thousands, even) of queer users joining in and posting memes, with some even sharing their own experiences with the ‘demonic’ gay individual.

Twitter user @rymfarr, who was in attendance at the boat party, backed up Sunderland’s tweet as he reminisced: “Thinking about the guy who was unabashedly getting his ass ate on Britney boat in the open in front of everyone… hope he’s having a good day.”

After the story went viral, Sunderland provided more context about the Demon Twink, saying he “wouldn’t have cared” if he didn’t throw a drink at him, which ruined his microphone and DJ equipment in the process. The drama!

However, he added: “I just want to be clear: yes Demon Twink threw a drink a me. Did he ruin my equipment? Yes. Am I mad? No… if I was him I’d capitalize on the name and make merch. He would have just been kicked out but we were on a boat. Wish him the best!”

Later, user @Haazaa_Moto – who was also in attendance – shared a video of someone he claims to be Demon Twink, saying he filmed the clip earlier in the night but didn’t “clock” it was them until the story was at the forefront of Gay Twitter.

The video shows an individual wearing a #FreeBritney t-shirt with pink shorts as they strut up and down the boat.

“Imagine waking up thinking you had a crazy night you didn’t remember and everyone on Gay Twitter is calling you Demon Twink all of a sudden,” joked one user, while another wrote: “Thank you for this journalism.” (Wait until they see this BREAKING story.)

Troye Sivan even joined in as he claimed to be the person behind the notorious new nickname, writing: “Literally so what if I got my ass ate on a boat in New York, sue me.” He later tweeted a devil emoji and posted a video of a person with devil horns saying, “Let’s just say, the devil made me do it.”

Divina De Campo, Drag Race UK season one runner-up, tweeted: “Last night I may have thought I was a Demon Twink. Today I am broken.”

Aquaria, Drag Race season 10 winner and close friend of Sunderland, even dressed up as the Demon Twink and responded to Sunderland, “It was me!”