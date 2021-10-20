Why do pronouns matter to today’s LGBTQ+ generation?

Alisha Vital is a content creator for GAY TIMES and uses “she/her” pronouns. For her, the importance of preferred pronouns is tied to translating her personal identity to others. “Pronouns matter to me because they are just as much a part of my identity as my sexuality is,” she explains. “I want to feel like the way that people address me aligns with how I perceive myself is affirming.” Self-aware of the debate surrounding pronouns, she believes people reserve the right to be referred to as they choose. “Pronouns are important because everyone deserves to be addressed in a way that makes them feel seen and comfortable. No one should feel as though they are being forced into a binary especially if they don’t feel like they do fit into said binary and pronouns are a good way to express that.”

Moving ahead, Alisha agrees mutual respect and understanding should play a role in adopting someone’s pronouns and she hopes people will aim to understand what it is like to be misidentified or misgendered: “People should think about how they would feel if someone continuously kept addressing them with the wrong name and no matter how many times they corrected this person they just refused to use their correct name. That is how you make people feel every time you choose not to use their pronouns or misgender them,” she says. “How people want to be addressed is important and you should respect that even if you don’t fully understand it.”

Based in London, Elliot Douglas strongly advocates for the correct use of preferred pronouns and hopes individuals understand the importance they hold against your identity. “Pronouns matter to me because it’s how I want to be known as especially as someone who has transitioned from female to male, it’s important for people to know how to address me and what I feel comfortable with,” he explains. While preferred pronouns have become associated with the LGBTQ+ community, the creator highlights the universality of pronouns and their usage. “Pronouns are part of how everyone identifies, whether you’re cis or trans, it’s respectful to address people with their correct pronoun. There is a discomfort, that anyone can experience when incorrectly addressed and to make spaces safe for everyone it’s important to get it right.” Likewise to Elliot, Max Balegde, an internet influencer, also appreciates the impact pronouns have on an individual. While Max opts for “he/him” pronouns, he hopes those in and outside of the LGBTQ+ community will learn to “do better”. More than anything, the creator empathises how misgendering can impact mental health. “Pronouns are important as some people spend a large chunk of their lives being called the wrong ones,” he explains. “Over time this can cause deep sadness and irreparable anxiety. “