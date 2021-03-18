Where Love Lives: Watch Glitterbox’s disco-fuelled dancefloor documentary

It may have been 12 months since we’ve been able to lose ourselves on the dancefloor, but a new documentary from Glitterbox will make you feel like you’re in the thick of it once again.

Where Love Lives: A Story of Dancefloor Culture and Expression explores the joys of hedonistic euphoria of nightlife, and how it brings us closer together.

The hour-long feature follows Glitterbox ambassadors Lucy Fizz, TeTe Bang and The Mx Fit as they speak about how the dancefloor helped them discover their true selves, taking a look back at each of their personal journeys towards authentic self expression.

The documentary also takes a deeper look at club culture, its history, the performance, and social movements that have played a part in the rich cultural fabric of disco and dance music.

Billy Porter, Honey Dijon, Kathy Sledge, Kiddy Smile, John ‘Jellybean’ Benitez, Kae Burke (House Of Yes), Fiorious and many more speak about dancefloor culture, its impact and their own personal experiences of community and connection in nightlife spaces.

Where Love Lives will premiere on YouTube on 18 March with a pre and post party to celebrate.