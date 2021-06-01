“When we share these stories we light a candle for those who were lost” – Layton Williams on Hushabye Mountain

Manchester’s Hope Mill Theatre will be soon be reviving Jonathan Harvey’s 1999 play Hushabye Mountain in a new streaming production directed by Nick Bagnall.

It tells the story of a world that is adapting to live with HIV. In the new normal where we’re learning to live with Covid, and in the wake of Russell T Davies’ incredible hit show It’s A Sin, it feels like a very timely revival. We thought we’d check in with star of the show Layton Williams to find out what it was all about.

We absolutely adored Layton as the titular Jamie in hit West End musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and we’re excited that he’s returning to that show when it tours later this year. Before that, Layton will be appearing in Hushabye Mountain with Olivier Award-winner Matt Henry (who played iconic drag queen Lola in the West End production of Kinky Boots) and Jodie Prenger (A Taste of Honey). We caught up with Layton for a quick chat during rehearsals to learn more about the show…

Hi Layton! How are rehearsals going?

Listen, it is going good! It’s my second day back at rehearsals, I was away last week so the brain’s a little bit at overload, but I can tell it’s gonna be so beautiful. We just did a really beautiful scene, emotions are high, you know? It’s really going quite amazing.

Some of our readers may not be familiar with Hushabye Mountain. Can you tell us a bit about the show?

Yeah of course! Hushabye Mountain is a play by Jonathan Harvey who I had the pleasure of working with when I was a kid, I did my first ever TV show with him and now I get to do my first play with him which is amazing. It shines a spotlight on the AIDS pandemic in London and it circulates around the characters Danny, who passes away, and I play his boyfriend Connor. It’s about love, it’s about loss, but of course with Jonathan Harvey there’s lots of laughs thrown in because it’s Jonathan and he’s hysterical.

One scene we’re having a good old giggle, the next minute we’re dealing with these really touching topics. It’s showing how people navigate through that difficult time. You know, AIDS was basically a death sentence, and people were so scared, but they had to crack on, they had to live. Love, loss, all things in-between, friendship… there’s really beautiful friendships in this as well. And family! Matt Henry, playing my older brother, some really beautiful moments with that cos he’s best friends with my lover. It’s really all about that and how we navigate through some difficult times.

It’s so nice to be back in Manchester, because I’m from Bury, in Greater Manchester. Hope Mill Theatre have just been doing such incredible work over the years, I’m so pleased to finally be working with them, and the great thing about this is, you know it’s happening! No matter what! The show will go on and we won’t even have an audience, it’s just streamed. We get to have an artistic license on it in the sense that we can be more creative with the space, the cameras will follow us, it’s new but that’s what lockdown’s got us doing so you know, why not!

We’ve heard lots of good things about the Hope Mill Theatre – can you tell about your experience of working there, and with their team?

They’ve been doing some really great work and the team are just so fabulous! They’ve been working on, not the biggest of budgets, but what they’re creating is so thoughtful about each moment and how it’s going to tell the story, I hope it really shows on camera. It’s a great team here at the Hope Mill.

Can you tell us a bit more about your character, Connor, and what attracted you to the role?

Connor is navigating this horrendous situation; nobody really expects to lose their partner and then I guess when you do lose your partner, what are the rules with that? Do you move on? Can you move on? I think there’s a lot of built up frustration in Connor, my god, I don’t think I’ve ever played somebody that’s got so much angst and frustration, there’s a lot bottled up in there. When I first saw the part, if I’m gonna be honest, I was like can I do it?! I did think it’s very different to what I’m doing and as Gay Times readers will know, all of us are not the same people, just because we’re playing queer roles doesn’t mean that the characters, all their lives are the same. This was quite a different vibe for me but that’s what drew me to it.

We stand on the shoulders of people that were brave, were fighting, were marching, were looking for answers during this time. I think when we share these stories we light a candle for those who were lost, that we can just keep the memories alive. We’re lucky to live in a world where we can live freely and openly and hopefully without stigma, and people like Billy Porter, speaking up and being out and proud about their status because it’s not a death sentence any more. For me, it’s nice to go back and explore that and be appreciative of where we’ve come.