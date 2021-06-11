West End Musical Celebration is an all-star evening of theatrical treats – review

The celebratory evening of West End musicals, hosted and co-produced by Shanay Holmes, has opened at London’s Palace Theatre.

This show has been a long time coming, but we’re glad we finally got to see it. Originally billed as a West End Musical Christmas, it was cancelled at the 11th hour following the closure of London’s theatres in mid-December. Now rebranded as the West End Musical Celebration, the show brings together a whole host of West End talent – Layton Williams, Alice Fearn, Trevor Dion Nicholas and more besides – for a celebratory evening of music from London’s biggest shows. It provides a lighthearted evening of fun entertainment and it’s genuinely great to hear these numbers performed live again.

Proceedings begin nicely with an upbeat rendition of Hairspray classic ‘You Can’t Stop the Beat’ by our host Shanay Holmes – it’s a great arrangement with an excellent live band and some fab backing vocalists. After that is perhaps a bit of a pacing misstep with a couple of ballads which bring the energy right back down again. After that, though, the pace picks up with Layton Williams delivering a raunchy rendition of ‘Sex Is in the Heel’ from Kinky Boots, while Alice Fearn garners a standing ovation – before we’ve even reached the interval – for her superb performance of Wicked’s ‘Defying Gravity’.

There’s not really too much of a theme or narrative going on here – aside from a brief Disney segment which sees Trevor Dion Nicholas deliver a divine ‘Friend Like Me’ from Aladdin and Alice Fearn return to the stage for a show-stopping ‘Let It Go’ from Frozen – it’s mostly a disparate collection of songs from musicals of different genres and eras. But that’s fine by us – the quality of the vocalists and the band still make the evening quite the treat.