We ranked Ariana Grande’s six iconic lead singles – which comes out on top?

Pop icon Ariana Grande has had an exciting and monumental career since her debut in 2013. The songstress has delivered a total of six distinct and unique music eras that have beautifully chronicled her journey as an artist.

From the sweet ’60s inspired Yours Truly to the smooth R&B-pop sounds of thank u, next, Ari’s music has effortlessly evolved and matured over the years. One of the star’s many talents is the ability to incite excitement for her music releases. Each one of her albums have been supported by iconic lead singles that helped set the tone and vibe for what was to come.

Check out our ranking below.

6. The Way (Yours, Truly)

Can you say classic? The Way was the first single that really brought Miss Grande into the pop spotlight. While many knew of Ari and her Victorious character Cat, the iconic single helped distinguish the music artist from the actress. Plus, Mac Miller’s rap stays in our head rent-free.

5. No Tears Left to Cry (Sweetener)

From the minute Grande teased the track back in 2018 with the caption “ʎɹɔ oʇ ʇɟǝl sɹɐǝʇ ou 4.20” we were sold. Little did we know this track would mark a major transition in her career, sonically. After everything that happened prior to its release, No Tears Left to Cry effortlessly showcased a different Ari with a new story to tell.