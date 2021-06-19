We have a winner baby! Here’s how fans reacted to the finale of Drag Race Down Under season one

The first-ever RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under queen has finally been chosen and we are living for it.
The first season of Drag Race Down Under has been like no other in herstory. Across eight episodes, viewers have been presented with gag-worthy eliminations from Art Simone to Jojo Zaho as well as Art’s jaw-dropping return to the main stage and Elecktra’s lip-sync assassin skills.
On this week’s grand season one finale, one of the contestants finally earned the first crown of the series.
For their final maxi-challenge, Karen from Finance, Kita Mean, Scarlett Adams and Art Simone were tasked to write, sing and perform a brand new Down Under remix of RuPaul’s iconic track I’m A Winner Baby.
After strutting down the runway in their final four eleganza, RuPaul threw a classic Drag Race curveball and instructed the girls to lip-sync for the crown one at a time. To the beat of Olivia Newton-John’s pop classic Physical, the top four pulled out the kicks, flips and comedic stops for the crown. It was absolutely iconic.
RuPaul then announced that – MAJOR SPOILER ALERT! – Kita Mean triumphed over her competitors to become the first winner of Drag Race Down Under, with Art Simone, Karen From Finance, and Scarlet Adams as runner ups. Condragulations to our brand new queen!
When asked if she had anything to say regarding her win, Kita said “Spread those f*cking wings you can soar too!”
Following the episode, viewers took to social media to praise the winner and celebrated the end of the season.
One fan wrote: “Kita Mean winning RPDR Down Under makes sense with my fantasy #DragRaceDownUnder”
Another tweeted: “From rumoured first out to winner…. icon thingz only #DragRaceDownUnder”
Here’s how fans reacted:
MY QUEEN WON!!!!!! PERIODT!!!!!!
KITA MEAN’S REIGN WILL BE ICONIC!!!!!!!!!#DragRaceDownUnder #TeamKitaMean pic.twitter.com/74TZ6vcYj5
— Itzy Minaj (@gayoftheyear69) June 19, 2021
Good thing Rupaul got it right, congrats Queen!!!! #DragRaceDownUnder pic.twitter.com/CsZ9MNu6Gd
— Nick 🏳️🌈 (@Fiddies2) June 19, 2021
Huge huge huge condragulations to the extremely well-deserving winner of #DragRaceDownUnder!! I was rooting for you all season, @KitaMean! Not only are you insanely talented but you’ve clearly got a good heart & are a genuinely kind person. Please come do a US tour! 💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/y5th6qPb00
— Carly Sue (@carlysuzanne85) June 19, 2021
HONESTLY. I’m very suprised by the winner of #DragRaceDownUnder a different queen to mind when winning the crown but oh well. Condragulation to our 1st Down Under queen. #SoundOff #ShoutOut pic.twitter.com/H3D4S0jpuU
— Felipe♡ (@Fe505__) June 19, 2021
Honestly, this ending of #DragRaceDownUnder is not my personal pick, #ElektraWasRobbed, but out of the final four, Kita Mean winning makes me the absolute happiest. She deserves it.
— Chance Morgan (@TheChanceMorgan) June 19, 2021
Congratulations to the winner of Drag Race Down Under. When I tell you I screamed like it was the World Series…You’re a winner baby!!! So beyond well deserved!!#DragRaceDownUnder
— Nick – Diva Dirt🤼♀️ 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@codeofsi1ence) June 19, 2021
The only non-problematic queen in the top 4 of drag race down under won. Thank GOD. #dragracedownunder pic.twitter.com/TpQPxnpzUQ
— Alex Murray (@alexmurray2019) June 19, 2021
The only non-problematic queen in the top 4 of drag race down under won. Thank GOD. #dragracedownunder pic.twitter.com/TpQPxnpzUQ
— Alex Murray (@alexmurray2019) June 19, 2021
RuPaul Charles crowning the correct queen!! #DragRaceDownUnder pic.twitter.com/zPoKsIZcXo
— Mosely 18+ (@SeductiveTwiggy) June 19, 2021
the last standing kiwi won #DragRaceDownUnder 😍 pic.twitter.com/OhZBL9LYbM
— igig 🌙 #SOGIEEqualityNow (@igiglim) June 19, 2021
Related: Exclusive: Drag Race Down Under star Kita Mean wants to see “more diversity in drag” on TV.