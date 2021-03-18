Culture

We have a new queen! Here’s how fans reacted to the finale of Drag Race UK season 2

By Sam Damshenas

Move aside Liz, the UK has a brand new queen.

This season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has been like no other in herstory. In the words of Bimini Bon Boulash (we’re gonna reference this every single time we do a Drag Race-related article, just FYI), “Not a joke, just a fact.”

Across ten episodes, viewers have been blessed with gag-worthy eliminations from Joe Black to Asttina Mandella, and of course, Ginny Lemon, as well as jaw-dropping lip-sync smackdowns and main stage altercations. H&M: you good?

Let’s not forget COVID’s rude interruption halfway through the series, which resulted in Veronica Green contracting the virus and failing to join her sisters for round two, and the absolute slayage of UK Hun. It’s been a bing bang bong of a season.

On this week’s grand season two finale, one of the contestants finally ended The Vivienne’s reign, who memorably conquered over Divina De Campo and Baga Chipz on 21 November 2019. Honestly, what is time?

For their final maxi-challenge, Bimini, Ellie Diamond, Lawrence Chaney and Tayce competed in an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza for the crown as they performed a remixed version of RuPaul’s track A Little Bit of Love.

Ultimately, Ellie was told by RuPaul that it’s not “her time” and was eliminated in fourth place. The top three then pulled out the kicks, flips and split to the beat of Elton John’s pop classic I’m Still Standing.

RuPaul then announced that – MAJOR SPOILER ALERT! – Lawrence conquered over her competitors as the winner of season two, with Bimini and Tayce ranking in joined second and third. Condragulations to our brand new queen!

Here’s how fans reacted to the grand finale:

