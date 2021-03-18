Move aside Liz, the UK has a brand new queen.

This season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has been like no other in herstory. In the words of Bimini Bon Boulash (we’re gonna reference this every single time we do a Drag Race-related article, just FYI), “Not a joke, just a fact.”

Across ten episodes, viewers have been blessed with gag-worthy eliminations from Joe Black to Asttina Mandella, and of course, Ginny Lemon, as well as jaw-dropping lip-sync smackdowns and main stage altercations. H&M: you good?

Let’s not forget COVID’s rude interruption halfway through the series, which resulted in Veronica Green contracting the virus and failing to join her sisters for round two, and the absolute slayage of UK Hun. It’s been a bing bang bong of a season.

On this week’s grand season two finale, one of the contestants finally ended The Vivienne’s reign, who memorably conquered over Divina De Campo and Baga Chipz on 21 November 2019. Honestly, what is time?

For their final maxi-challenge, Bimini, Ellie Diamond, Lawrence Chaney and Tayce competed in an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza for the crown as they performed a remixed version of RuPaul’s track A Little Bit of Love.

Ultimately, Ellie was told by RuPaul that it’s not “her time” and was eliminated in fourth place. The top three then pulled out the kicks, flips and split to the beat of Elton John’s pop classic I’m Still Standing.

RuPaul then announced that – MAJOR SPOILER ALERT! – Lawrence conquered over her competitors as the winner of season two, with Bimini and Tayce ranking in joined second and third. Condragulations to our brand new queen!

Here’s how fans reacted to the grand finale:

Omg this was the best season of Drag Race ever, UK and US! I can’t believe it’s over 🥺🥺🥺🥺 #DragRaceUK — Abuk Joseph (@AbukJoseph) March 18, 2021

ME AT THE RESULTS OF DRAG RACE UK pic.twitter.com/0djtK3RUD0 — ethan (@milkblkspider) March 18, 2021

spoilers: drag race uk WTFF?!??? BIMINI ?!? UM?!? — comegeturjuice (@c0megeturjuice) March 18, 2021

I’ve just finished the final of drag race uk and i am raging rn 🤚🏻 — sophie 🦋 (@soph2ndghost28) March 18, 2021

That was without doubt one of the best seasons of drag race ever. Every single one of those Queens on the cast is a superstar and I feel like they’ll help cultivate in a new age of queer excellence in the UK 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/Z1FawGPT6C — tjc (@todd_j_cooper) March 18, 2021

in a series full of some of the most sickening queens in drag race herstory, @ShadyLawrence represents everything that makes UK drag so beautiful and unique. now prance my queen, prance! #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/MZA81xca9j — m 💜 (@maximilian_bd) March 18, 2021

Drag Race UK finale was incredible. I LOVED this season’s cast. Such gems — Nan Tuckette (@nan_tuckette) March 18, 2021

(I’m happy with who won UK Drag Race lmao) — luke (@kaboomle) March 18, 2021

drag race uk 2 is peak television. there's not gonna be any like this again 🙁 — ☆evs☆ (@evannerr) March 18, 2021

Drag race UK s2 is one of the best series of Drag race I have seen. Tge competitors were all amazing as were the judges. Cant wait for s3#DragRaceUK — Ali Merina (@autumnstar017) March 18, 2021

Priti Patel must have watched the drag race UK finale early and decided to make protests illegal — Max Balegde MBE (@Balegde_) March 18, 2021

don’t want Drag Race UK to be over am fuming — saz floz ✨❤️ (@flozey) March 18, 2021

just heard about drag race uk IM SCREAMING loved it — BEAhöver inte dig idag (@escfrustration) March 18, 2021

Drag race uk s2 has been the best season of drag race. Period. It’s been iconic all the way through — Imogen🌙 (@ImogenMoore_) March 18, 2021

this a good time to mention how robbed divina was robbed in drag race uk season 1 too — Ans (@anslawson) March 18, 2021