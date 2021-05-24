We may have had to wait an extra year to watch Marvel’s new epic superhero film Eternals, but judging by this first trailer it’s going to be well worth the wait.

Directed by Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, Eternals takes place in thousands of year as it follows a group of immortal beings who have shaped the fate of humanity and civilization.

For more than 7,000 years they’ve quietly existed in the background, but following the events of Avengers: Endgame they reunite to protect humanity from their threatening counterparts the Deviants.

Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harrington, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, and Ma Dong-seok make up an incredible ensemble cast.

Brian Tyree Henry stars as Phastos who will be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first openly gay male superhero. He will be joined by Haaz Sleiman who will play his on-screen husband.