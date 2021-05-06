Watch the tense first trailer for lesbian nun horror Benedetta

The first official trailer for Benedetta has arrived.

Directed by Paul Verhoeven, the erotic lesbian nun horror film is based on the 1986 book Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy by Judith C. Brown, which was based on a true story.

French distributor Pathé released a synopsis for the film, which reads: “In the late 15th century, with plague ravaging the land, Benedetta Carlini joins the convent in Pescia, Tuscany, as a novice.

“Capable from an early age of performing miracles, Benedetta’s impact on life in the community is immediate and momentous.

“Benedetta takes in a young woman to her convent, and the two begin a passionate affair.”

Benedetta stars Virginie Efira as the title character, Lambert Wilson as The Nuncio, Daphne Patakia as Bartolomea and Charlotte Rampling as The Abbess.

Olivier Rabourdin, Clotilde Courau, Hervé Pierre, Louise Chevillotte and Nicolas Gaspar round out the cast.

Originally titled Blessed Virgin, the film marks Verhoeven’s first film since 2016’s Elle, which received widespread critical acclaim and earned the director a Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Verhoeven’s filmography also includes RoboCop (1987), Total Recall (1990), Basic Instinct (1992), Showgirls (1995) and Starship Troopers (1997).

Benedetta will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in July.

A theatrical release date has been set for 9 July in France, while other territories – including the US and the UK – will be announced at a later date.

Watch the trailer here or below.