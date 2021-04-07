Watch the powerful trailer for Pose’s third and final season

The first trailer for the third (and final) season of Pose has arrived.

Set in 1994, three years after the events of season two, the new season will focus on the characters as they reflect on their legacy in the ballroom scene, particularly Pray Tell (Billy Porter), who is struggling with HIV-related health issues.

The trailer confirms that Angel (Indya Moore) and Lil Papi (Angel B. Curiel) are still going strong, while Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) attempts to balance life as a house mother – and nurse – in the middle of the AIDS epidemic.

We also see the return of other beloved characters such as Elektra (Dominique Jackson), Lulu (Hailee Sahar), Ricky (Dyllon Burnside) and Judy (Sandra Bernhard).

Earlier this year, series creator Ryan Murphy confirmed that the critically-acclaimed drama will end with its third season.

“Pose has been one of the creative highlights of my entire career,” he said in a statement. “From the very beginning when Steven Canals and I sat down to hear his vision and ideas for the show, it has been a passion project.

“To go from the beginning of my career in the 90s when it was nearly impossible an LGBTQ+ character on television to Pose, which will go down in history for having the largest LGBTQ cast of all time, is a truly full circle moment for me.”

Although Pose’s story comes to an end in 1996, Murphy said “its impact will go on forever”. Canals also expressed his love for the series and described it as a “love letter to the underground NY ballroom community”.

“I, along with my incredible collaborators, never intended on changing the TV landscape. I simply wanted to tell an honest story about family, resilience, and love. How fortunate am I to have done that for three seasons,” he said.

“I’m filled with gratitude to our intrepid, writers, cast, crew and producers who worked tirelessly to make pose come to life, humbled by our loyal audience, thankful to the ballroom community who trusted us to tell their story, overwhelmed by the critics who warmly embraced us, and forever indebted to Ryan Murphy, FX, and 20th Television for changing my life.”

Rodriguez said: “What a joy, it has been to be on a show like this. The ride was so worth it! The hard work all of us have put in, has paid off, and the relationships and connections that we have created are forever lasting!”

Since its 2018 premiere, Pose has received widespread critical acclaim, with nominations at the Golden Globes, Emmys and Critics Choice Awards.

In 2019, Porter made history when he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, becoming the first openly gay Black man to be nominated and win in a leading acting category.

The third and final season of Pose will air 2 May on FX – watch the trailer below.