Watch the first chilling teaser for American Horror Stories

The first teaser for American Horror Stories is here.

Released by the official American Horror Story Twitter account, the chilling teaser features an inferno, horned figures, snakes and other spine-chilling imagery, alongside the caption: “Fear takes new form. A twisted new anthology.”

Although the clip reveals, well, nothing, it’s an exciting look at what’s to come.

The seven-episode anthology series will explore a different myth or legend from horror lore each episode, which will likely allow for more obscure and terrifying concepts we haven’t seen on the flagship series.

Details for the series are scarce, but we do know that Sarah Paulson will return as a director and one episode features previous Ryan Murphy alum Charles Melton (American Horror Story: Hotel), Dyllon Burnside (Pose), Kevin McHale (Glee) and Nico Greetham (The Prom).

According to reports, the aforementioned will star in a Christmas-themed episode. Their characters were seen on set being chased by security after pranking a mall Santa, who will be played by Danny Trejo.

The first three episodes of American Horror Stories will also feature stars such as Evan Peters, Kaia Gerber, Madison Bailey, Matt Bomer, Merrin Dungey, Miss Benny, Paris Jackson, Sierra McCormick and Taissa Farmiga.