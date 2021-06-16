Watch the first chilling teaser for American Horror Stories

The first teaser for American Horror Stories is here.
Released by the official American Horror Story Twitter account, the chilling teaser features an inferno, horned figures, snakes and other spine-chilling imagery, alongside the caption: “Fear takes new form. A twisted new anthology.”
Although the clip reveals, well, nothing, it’s an exciting look at what’s to come.
The seven-episode anthology series will explore a different myth or legend from horror lore each episode, which will likely allow for more obscure and terrifying concepts we haven’t seen on the flagship series.
Details for the series are scarce, but we do know that Sarah Paulson will return as a director and one episode features previous Ryan Murphy alum Charles Melton (American Horror Story: Hotel), Dyllon Burnside (Pose), Kevin McHale (Glee) and Nico Greetham (The Prom).
According to reports, the aforementioned will star in a Christmas-themed episode. Their characters were seen on set being chased by security after pranking a mall Santa, who will be played by Danny Trejo.
The first three episodes of American Horror Stories will also feature stars such as Evan Peters, Kaia Gerber, Madison Bailey, Matt Bomer, Merrin Dungey, Miss Benny, Paris Jackson, Sierra McCormick and Taissa Farmiga.
More horror than you can handle. American Horror Stories premieres July 15 exclusively on #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/Z07E61s0WR
— AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) June 15, 2021
American Horror Stories premieres 15 July on Hulu. The 10th season of the parent series will debut in the same week as the finale, on 25 August.
Titled Double Feature, it will see the return of fan-favourite stars such as Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and Denis O’Hare.
Newcomers include Macaulay Culkin, Paris Jackson, Kaia Gerber, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Drag Race All Stars 1 winner Chad Michaels.
According to Murphy, the season will be split into two parts. Previously released photos have shown Grossman and Culkin on a beach in Provincetown – one of the top vacation spots in the US for the gays – and some gnarly looking creatures as they stomp down a dark street.
Ross, best known for her role as Candy Ferocity in Murphy’s critically-acclaimed LGBTQ+ drama Pose, described Double Feature as a “bloodbath” in an interview with Kalen Allen for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
“Listen this new season is just incredible,” she gushed.
“I already started working with Frances Conroy. The OG fans of American Horror Story are going to be thrilled. Because it got Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock all of the OG’s there, but then there’s… it’s just going to be a bloodbath.
“It’s going to be a bloodbath. I don’t know if I can watch because it’s hard for me to watch scary movies so I’m going to be covering my eyes.”
