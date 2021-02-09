Watch Phoebe Bridgers’ smashing debut on SNL

For her SNL debut, Phoebe Bridgers performed Kyoto and I Know The End in explosive style.

Phoebe Bridgers made her debut appearance on Saturday Night Live debut on (February 7).

The acclaimed singer-songwriter performed her hit songs Kyoto and I Know The End during her set.

In the final song, I Know The End, Bridgers’ received mixed reactions for her spontaneous attempt to break her Danelectro guitar during the set.

However, the singer poked fun at her guitar-smashing attempts online after resharing a satirical Twitter post which read: “I am so disappointed in Phoebe.

“There are millions of hungry kids out there who would have loved to eat that guitar. And now no one can eat it. I can’t stop crying.”

Guitar company Danelectro even got involved in the fun, tweeting: “Hope you have all had a smashing weekend…?” in response to her explosive on-stage move.