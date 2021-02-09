Watch Phoebe Bridgers’ smashing debut on SNL

For her SNL debut, Phoebe Bridgers performed Kyoto and I Know The End in explosive style.
Phoebe Bridgers made her debut appearance on Saturday Night Live debut on (February 7).
The acclaimed singer-songwriter performed her hit songs Kyoto and I Know The End during her set.
In the final song, I Know The End, Bridgers’ received mixed reactions for her spontaneous attempt to break her Danelectro guitar during the set.
However, the singer poked fun at her guitar-smashing attempts online after resharing a satirical Twitter post which read: “I am so disappointed in Phoebe.
“There are millions of hungry kids out there who would have loved to eat that guitar. And now no one can eat it. I can’t stop crying.”
Guitar company Danelectro even got involved in the fun, tweeting: “Hope you have all had a smashing weekend…?” in response to her explosive on-stage move.
Smashing guitars aside, the SNL episode was a queer hit with Schitt’s Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy on hosting duties, and Phoebe Bridgers taking to the stage to perform tracks from her sophomore album Punisher.
Bridgers’ second studio album received widespread critical acclaim upon release, with particular praise aimed at her open and poetic lyricism, earning the singer-songwriter three nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Bridgers is up for Best Alternative Music Album, as well as Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for Kyoto.
2020 was also a fantastic year for Levy, who made history at the Emmy Awards with Schitt’s Creek.
It won Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing (all for Dan Levy), as well as Lead Actor (Eugene Levy), Lead Actress (Catherine O’Hara), Supporting Actor (Dan Levy) and Supporting Actress (Annie Murphy).
The duo also won fans over with a witty opening sketch where Bridgers playfully refused to write a song about Levy.
You can watch Phoebe Bridgers’ smashing debut performances below: