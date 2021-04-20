Watch Dua Lipa cover Arlo Parks’ Eugene in stunning BBC Live Lounge

Dua Lipa has shared an incredible new version of Arlo Parks’ single Eugene at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge
Grammy winner Dua Lipa premiered a cover of the hit single Eugene from Arlo Parks‘ critically acclaimed debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams.
A stunning rendition of the track, Parks reacted to Lipa’s cover in a heart-warming moment on social media.
The star posted: “IM ABSOLUTELY FLOORED! Dua, I literally felt like I was levitating listening to you covering Eugene on the @BBCR1 live lounge what a special moment for a quiet, intensely personal tune that was written in a living room!! @DUALIPA you are a star – I’m grinning so big rn.”
Lipa credited Parks’ incredible sound on social media while sharing a video of the performance. The artist, who recently scooped up a win for Best Pop Vocal Album win at the 2021 Grammys, said she was “such a fan” of Arlo Parks and “her magical voice”.
IM ABSOLUTELY FLOORED! Dua, I literally felt like I was levitating listening to you covering Eugene on the @BBCR1 live lounge 😟 what a special moment for a quiet, intensely personal tune that was written in a living room!! @DUALIPA you are a star – I’m grinning so big rn x pic.twitter.com/OREknK3waM
— Arlo Parks (@arloparks) April 19, 2021
Parks was recently honoured with a spot on the 30 Under 30 list. Parks is a Gen Z trailblazer in the making. The artist made the cut alongside MNEK, Nikkie de Jager, Emma Corrin, and Girl In Red.
The 20-year-old singer-songwriter has captivated audiences with her hushed ethereal sound and achieved critical acclaim for her debut record, Collapsed in Sunbeams, which peaked at number three on the U.K. albums chart.
On April 19, Parks was also announced as a part of the Fender Next campaign. The star tweeted about the honour of being included.
“I remember looking at ppl like King Krule, Lianne la Havas, Elliott Smith and Nick Drake n the thing that fascinated me was how they approached their guitars,” Parks tweeted. “Excited to keep evolving as a player!”
You can watch Dua Lipa’s full cover of Eugene here or below: