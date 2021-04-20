Watch Dua Lipa cover Arlo Parks’ Eugene in stunning BBC Live Lounge

Parks was recently honoured with a spot on the 30 Under 30 list. Parks is a Gen Z trailblazer in the making. The artist made the cut alongside MNEK, Nikkie de Jager, Emma Corrin, and Girl In Red.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter has captivated audiences with her hushed ethereal sound and achieved critical acclaim for her debut record, Collapsed in Sunbeams, which peaked at number three on the U.K. albums chart.

On April 19, Parks was also announced as a part of the Fender Next campaign. The star tweeted about the honour of being included.

“I remember looking at ppl like King Krule, Lianne la Havas, Elliott Smith and Nick Drake n the thing that fascinated me was how they approached their guitars,” Parks tweeted. “Excited to keep evolving as a player!”

