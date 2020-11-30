Watch Dan Levy and Aubrey Plaza battle over Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland

“There’s now such high tension in the air, I don’t know what to say.”

Dan Levy vs Aubrey Plaza is the battle of deadpan personalities that we need and DESERVE.

Ahead of the release of their brand new film Happiest Season, we Zoom’d the stars about the “long overdue” festive queer of the rom-com, which makes history as the first major LGBTQ+ Christmas film.

Then, we piqued the question: what is the ultimate queer Christmas anthem?

A self-described Lamb, Dan shot for Mariah Carey and her number one classic, All I Want For Christmas Is You – calling it the “marker of the holiday season” – before expressing his love for Barbra Streisand’s holiday album.

Sticking her tongue out in disagreement, Aubrey chimed in: “Sorry Barbra, but I’m going to go with Judy. Judy Garland’s Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas is everything.

“For me, Judy is more my speed than Barbra, it’s fine.”

Following an INTENSE and NERVE-WRACKING back-and-forth between the pair about Barbra and Judy’s holiday music, Dan said: “There’s now such high tension in the air, I don’t know what to say.”

You can watch our entire interview with Dan Levy and Aubrey Plaza here or below.