Watch Dan Levy and Aubrey Plaza battle over Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland

Dan Levy vs Aubrey Plaza is the battle of deadpan personalities that we need and DESERVE.
Ahead of the release of their brand new film Happiest Season, we Zoom’d the stars about the “long overdue” festive queer of the rom-com, which makes history as the first major LGBTQ+ Christmas film.
Then, we piqued the question: what is the ultimate queer Christmas anthem?
A self-described Lamb, Dan shot for Mariah Carey and her number one classic, All I Want For Christmas Is You – calling it the “marker of the holiday season” – before expressing his love for Barbra Streisand’s holiday album.
Sticking her tongue out in disagreement, Aubrey chimed in: “Sorry Barbra, but I’m going to go with Judy. Judy Garland’s Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas is everything.
“For me, Judy is more my speed than Barbra, it’s fine.”
Following an INTENSE and NERVE-WRACKING back-and-forth between the pair about Barbra and Judy’s holiday music, Dan said: “There’s now such high tension in the air, I don’t know what to say.”
You can watch our entire interview with Dan Levy and Aubrey Plaza here or below.
Directed by Clea DuVall, Happiest Season follows the story of Abby (Kristen Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis), a lesbian couple who attend the latter’s annual family Christmas party.
There, Abby discovers that Harper hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents.
The film boasts an ensemble cast, with other supporting players including Mary Steenburgen (Elf), Victor Garber (Alias), Alison Brie (Community), Ana Gasteyer (Mean Girls) and Drag Race legends Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme.
In an interview with People, DuVall said the film came to fruition because she had “never” seen her story represented in the Christmas genre.
“Happiest Season felt like a great opportunity to tell a universal story from a new perspective,” she explained, to which Stewart added: “I’ve wished to see a gay Christmas rom-com my whole life.
“I’m so happy and proud of Clea for bringing this into the world. We couldn’t have had a better more loving pack of weirdos supporting each other on this one. Had an absolute blast.”
Happiest Season is now available to stream in the US on Hulu and digital download in the UK – watch the trailer below.