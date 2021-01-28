WandaVision just introduced one of the MCU’s first gay superheroes

WandaVision just added an LGBTQ+ hero to the MCU’s ever-expanding roster.

The nine-episode Disney+ series, which is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, follows Wanda Maximoff slash Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they pursue an idyllic suburban life in the town of Westview.

As the couple enter new decades and tackle common television tropes, they attempt to conceal their powers from the townsfolk, but soon suspects that things are not as they seem. (Makes sense, considering Thanos destroyed Vision’s brain in Infinity War like a bloody ragdoll.)

In the show’s 70-inspired third instalment, Wanda’s unexpected pregnancy moves at an unprecedented pace, and she soon gives birth to twin boys: Tommy and Billy. While the nature of her birth remains a mystery – seriously, how? – it marked a historic occasion for the franchise.

In the comics, Billy grows up to become Wiccan, a powerful hero with abilities of flight, telepathy, mind control, electrokinesis, teleportation, astral projection and reality warping, much like his mother and father.

A significant storyline for the character involves his romance – and later, marriage – with his Young Avengers teammate, Hulking. The relationship has earned continuous praise from queer critics and the characters are commonly referred to as “Marvel’s most prominent gay couple”. Yep, this means the MCU has just introduced its first gayby (!), and their first official queer superhero.

Whether Billy sticks around post-WandaVision is another matter. The town of Westview is rumoured to be some kind of simulation created by Wanda as a coping mechanism to deal with the death of Vision in Avengers: Infinity War.

Another theory states that Mephisto – Marvel’s iteration of the Devil – is somehow involved and has trapped Wanda. It begs the question: will the twins make it out of Westview and join the universe’s ever-expanding roster of heroes? Or, is their inclusion simply a nod to their tenure in the comics? We’ll find out (hopefully) when WandaVision comes to an end on 5 March.

In the meantime, check out some wild fan theories from Marvel stans below.

#WandaVision Spoilers/Theory

–

–

–

–

I think Wanda is having a breakdown in WestView & she made this town into a paradise for herself. She made everyone forget about their lives before this so it would be perfect, but now things are going wrong because of Sword & “Geraldine”.

1/3 — Kate (@wandainwestview) January 22, 2021

#WandaVision Theory time Round 6 So Geraldine/Monica who is a legit SWORD agent now took the doctor into the kitchen and told him what's happening with Wanda mind controlling Westview citizens and that they can't actually leave cuz of the barrier around the town…(1/2) pic.twitter.com/pUHOCHOaQG — Advit | Emily Dickinson Stan | #TeamMONKE 🦍 (@advit2203) January 22, 2021

#wandavision theory: Evan Peters is rumored for the show, so I believe he will be playing Tommy, AKA Speed, which would be a nod to the fact he played Quicksilver in X-Men pic.twitter.com/EXuShdWElP — Diego Leon Roman (@actionremakepod) January 23, 2021

ok wandavision theory : what if wanda was originally offered the tech that tony used in civil war to get over everything she had been through but her powers ended up mingling with the technology to create her new reality (that explains why it seems like it’s glitching in scenes) pic.twitter.com/MumhrTUqdS — jesse ⚢ (@miIfwanda) January 23, 2021

1. PUPPET THEORY This theory states that Vision hasn’t actually been brought back to life. Wanda has just taken the body, made it up to look like him, and manipulated it like a puppet so she can live out her fantasies like a child playing with toys pic.twitter.com/P9Zi6438OK — beemo | watched wandavision 🍓 (@mcusapphic) January 22, 2021

My theory so far after episode 3:

After Avengers: Endgame Vision is still not back as himself yet and Wanda is living in her own world that she created.. so strong that S.W.O.R.D is onto it. @wandavision pic.twitter.com/RuHuxqFu55 — Auroob (@Auroob1) January 25, 2021

3. TAHITI THEORY This theory says that Wanda is in some sort of closed simulation where, like Coulson, her thoughts, memories and emotions are being monitored and changed, and she’s given a hallucination of a perfect suburb life (instead of a beach) pic.twitter.com/ZrzjDPUh8J — beemo | watched wandavision 🍓 (@mcusapphic) January 22, 2021

Theory for #WandaVision

I think that We will See Evan's Peters in Wanda and Vision I don't think that He will either play Tommy Aka Speed that could be nod the Xmen coming to the mcu. pic.twitter.com/4Zy9fjwzVp — Anthony Zane Strader(Black Lives Matters (@StraderZane) January 27, 2021

#WandaVision Ok this is just a crazy theory with a few peices of evidence but what if this is wanda slowly going insane because of all the stress and truama and like at the end of the show she snaps and in the next marvel movie they're trying to get wanda to cope with her truama. — Quincy (@addi_davenport) January 28, 2021