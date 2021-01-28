Culture

WandaVision just introduced one of the MCU’s first gay superheroes

By Sam Damshenas

WandaVision just added an LGBTQ+ hero to the MCU’s ever-expanding roster.

The nine-episode Disney+ series, which is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, follows Wanda Maximoff slash Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they pursue an idyllic suburban life in the town of Westview.

As the couple enter new decades and tackle common television tropes, they attempt to conceal their powers from the townsfolk, but soon suspects that things are not as they seem. (Makes sense, considering Thanos destroyed Vision’s brain in Infinity War like a bloody ragdoll.)

In the show’s 70-inspired third instalment, Wanda’s unexpected pregnancy moves at an unprecedented pace, and she soon gives birth to twin boys: Tommy and Billy. While the nature of her birth remains a mystery – seriously, how? – it marked a historic occasion for the franchise.

In the comics, Billy grows up to become Wiccan, a powerful hero with abilities of flight, telepathy, mind control, electrokinesis, teleportation, astral projection and reality warping, much like his mother and father.

A significant storyline for the character involves his romance – and later, marriage – with his Young Avengers teammate, Hulking. The relationship has earned continuous praise from queer critics and the characters are commonly referred to as “Marvel’s most prominent gay couple”. Yep, this means the MCU has just introduced its first gayby (!), and their first official queer superhero.

Whether Billy sticks around post-WandaVision is another matter. The town of Westview is rumoured to be some kind of simulation created by Wanda as a coping mechanism to deal with the death of Vision in Avengers: Infinity War.

Another theory states that Mephisto – Marvel’s iteration of the Devil – is somehow involved and has trapped Wanda. It begs the question: will the twins make it out of Westview and join the universe’s ever-expanding roster of heroes? Or, is their inclusion simply a nod to their tenure in the comics? We’ll find out (hopefully) when WandaVision comes to an end on 5 March.

In the meantime, check out some wild fan theories from Marvel stans below.

WandaVision also stars Debra Jo Rupp (That 70s Show), Fred Melamed (A Serious Man), Kathryn Hahn (Bad Moms), Teyonah Harris (Dear White People) and Emma Caulfield Ford (Buffy the Vampire Slayer). Kat Dennings and Randall Park reprise their roles as Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo from the Thor and Ant-Man franchises.

You can watch the watch the first three episodes of WandaVision right now on Disney+.