All aboard the Walt Disco space blimp!

The Glaswegian band have returned with huge new single Selfish Lover, which takes their infectious brand of queer pop to new heights.

The accompanying music video sees them both on an intergalactic adventure, and serving looks in a stately home.

“Last year we got creative with thinking about old experiences – who can’t relate to having a relationship where they were with a selfish lover?!” the band says.

“The monotony of writing songs in our pyjamas made us want to think about the fun and chaotic times of the past and give ourselves the feeling of a party in our bedrooms by referencing modern hyper-pop, 2000s girl groups and the bands that inspired us to be who we are like Scissor Sisters, Dead or Alive and Frankie Goes To Hollywood.”

This new single coincides with Walt Disco signing a new record deal with Lucky Number, which is home to Dream Wife, Hinds, HMLTD, Jay Som, Middle Kids, Sunflower Bean, Sleigh Bells and more.

Selfish Lover follows Walt Disco’s Young Hard & Handsome EP, which was released last summer and rounded off a breakthrough 12 months for the rising band.