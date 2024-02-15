VIVA GLAM celebrates 30 years of lipstick activism

MAC has pledged to donate one million pounds to UK and Ireland charities in 2024, to commemorate 30 years of its iconic VIVA GLAM campaign.

To celebrate this milestone year for the pioneering beauty campaign, four lipstick shades are available once again and on a crusade to promote “equality for all”.

The three core shades have been renamed and have a delicious new addition, to represent the expanded four pillar mission.

VIVA GLAM I is now VIVA Heart, VIVA GLAM II is VIVA Planet, VIVA GLAM III is VIVA Empowered and a brand new deep nude is VIVA Equality.

Founded in 1994, VIVA GLAM was initially created to raise awareness and funds for the education and prevention of HIV/AIDS. Drag Race host RuPaul ushered in their very first campaign back in 1994 and the concept was simple: “Put your money where your mouth is.”

The first season of Drag Race even featured a challenge in which the queens wrote and filmed a commercial for Mac-Viva Glam, with Ongina memorably opening up about her HIV status on the main stage.

For each VIVA GLAM lipstick sold, 100 per cent of the proceeds go to charity partners. To date the campaign has raised over $520 million globally, and £25 million in the UK and Ireland alone.

In 2024, the LGBTQIA+ community remains at the heart of the campaign with specific focus on supporting organisations that help LGBTQIA+ youth to thrive and continue to raise money for HIV and AIDS charities.

VIVA GLAM continues to “advocate for the rights of people to have autonomy over their own bodies so they can live fully as their most authentic selves..” The beauty brand’s mission is to also raise awareness for racial and environmental equality.

The charities benefiting from the one million pound donation are as follows: Mermaids, Terrence Higgins Trust, George House Trust, National AIDS Trust, Positive East, Waverley Care, Micro Rainbow and Race Equality Foundation.

“I am so proud to work for a brand like MAC who truly put their money where their mouth is,” said Dominic Skinner, MAC Director of Makeup Artistry and Patron of VIVA GLAM charity Positive East.

“MAC is one of the biggest donations to AIDs/HIV charities in the world and have helped millions around the world. MAC VIVA GLAM inspires me everyday and reminds me that I work for a brand that truly is changing the world one lipstick at a time!”

