Virgin Radio UK launches first ever LGBTQ+ station with Drag Race UK star Tia Kofi

Tia Kofi and several other stars are set to host Virgin Radio UK’s first ever LGBTQ+ radio station.

It was announced this week that Virgin Radio Pride UK will broadcast from 7 June until the end of September, and will spark conversations around topics related to the queer community including trans rights, gay adoption and living with HIV.

According to a press release, the station will also try and help parents understand queer issues by working “closely with various LGBTQ+ partners” in their mission to reduce inequality.

LGBTQ+ presenters announced for Virgin Radio Pride UK include the aforementioned Drag Race UK star, Matt Cain, Emma Goswell, Debbie Ryan, Phil Clifton, Shivani Dave, Vicki Blight and Stephen Sullivan, who will be joined in conversation with guest celebrity contributors.

The station will also celebrate and amplify Pride festivals in the UK and help to replace cancelled events on air, partnering with local celebrations including Blackpool and Oxford Pride, to highlight the fabulousness of the LGBTQ+ community in the UK.

Partners who have joined Virgin Radio Pride UK are The Food Chain, a charity that assists people living with HIV to access the nutrition they need to lead healthy lives, mental healthy charity Shout, the UK Aids Memorial Quilt Partnership, All About Trans and The Log Books podcast.

Scheduled content includes documentaries on what it means to be bisexual in 2021 and how the LGBTQ+ community has shaped dance music, as well as Cain’s weekly magazine show, The Sunday Roast, a “lively discussion about LGBTQ+ issues with panellists from organisations including All About Trans.”