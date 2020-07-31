Violet Chachki reveals her “conspiracy theory” about Drag Race season 7

“I could talk about this stuff forever because it’s almost like a personal vendetta that I have.”

Violet Chachki says she has “so many conspiracy theories” about her season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The fierce performer memorably made her debut on the Emmy-winning series in the show’s seventh season and was quickly hailed by fans as one of the most sickening fashionistas in HERstory.

Although the season was crammed with scripted acting challenges, Violet conquered over her competitors and earned the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar, joining an elite group of crowned queens including Bebe Zahara Benet, Tyra Sanchez, Raja, Sharon Needles, Jinkx Monsoon, Chad Michaels and Bianca Del Rio.

In a recent interview with GAY TIMES, Violet admitted: “I truly believe that my season was not for me to win. I believe that Ginger Minj was supposed to win my season, and I’m convinced that the producers of the show wanted her to win, but she was just so unlikeable.

“I have so many conspiracy theories about the whole thing! But my season was – and this is a common thought that everyone has, it’s like a fact – heavy on scripted acting challenges and I hated that. I hated it. I hate scripted challenges because it does not give the queens any opportunity to shine at what they do.”

Violet said Drag Race is a “weird show” because the contestants are only required to lip-sync when they’ve performed poorly in the eyes of the judges, despite lip-syncing being an intrinsic part of drag culture.