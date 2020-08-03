VINCINT is back with a brand new sound.

The rising singer-songwriter has kicked off his new era with Hard 2 Forget, an infectious slice of dance-pop with disco influences.

“Why would you leave me just to live in my head? So easy to love, so hard to forget,” VINCINT declares on the massive chorus. “Drinking and dancing while you’re dreaming in bed. So easy to love, so hard to forget.”

“I want people to hear these new songs and feel young and wild again!” the star tells GAY TIMES. “In the midst of all that is happening I found myself reverting back to my teenage years and what that felt like.

“The sneaking out and kissing boys, riding in cars with my friends with my feet out the window, dancing in clubs until my feet gave out and falling in love with everything I touched.”

VINCINT said he wants his fans to “feel wild again” because we all “deserve an escape”.

Hard 2 Forget was written by VINCINT with Grammy-nominee JHart (Little Mix) and STORYBOARDS, with production from Grammy-winner John Greenham (Sam Smith).

It’s VINCINT’s first single since the release of his critically-acclaimed debut EP, The Feeling, which includes fan-favourite singles such as Someday, Please Don’t Fall In Love, Remember Me and Save Myself.

Hard 2 Forget is now available on streaming services – listen here on Apple Music or below.