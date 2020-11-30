Viggo Mortensen suggests he’s not “completely straight” following gay role backlash

Viggo Mortensen has defended his gay role in Falling.

The Oscar-nominated actor stars in the upcoming drama as John Peterson, a middle-aged gay man who invites his conservative father (Lance Henriksen) to live with him and his partner (Terry Chen) after he exhibits symptoms of dementia.

Due to his 11-year relationship with Spanish actress Ariadna Gil, Viggo – who makes his directorial debut with the film – has received criticism for playing an LGBTQ+ character.

In a recent interview with The Times, the star called the long-running debate over heterosexual actors playing LGBTQ+ roles a “healthy” one to have, but said he “didn’t think it was a problem” during the casting process.

“People then ask me, “Well what about Terry Chen, who plays my husband in the film, is he a homosexual?” And the answer is I don’t know,” he explained.

“I would never have the temerity to ask someone if they were. And how do you know what my life is? You’re assuming that I’m completely straight.”

Viggo went on to say: “Maybe I am, maybe I’m not. And it’s frankly none of your business. I want my movie to work, and I want the character of John to be effective.

“So if I didn’t think it was a good idea I wouldn’t do it.”

The debate over heterosexual actors playing LGBTQ+ characters has been going on for years, but it arguably reached a new peak when Scarlett Johansson was announced to play a trans man in the upcoming biopic, Rub & Tug.