UK government urged to help evacuate Afghanistan’s LGBTQ+ community

The government has been urged to evacuate LGBTQ+ people in Afghanistan who are at risk of being targeted by the Taliban.

A joint letter from two non-profits has urged the government to provide “targeted support” for LGBTQ+ Afghans still in the country.

The heads of Stonewall, the largest LGBTQ+ rights group in Britain, and Rainbow Migration, an LGBTQ+ asylum charity, sent the letter to the Foreign Office and Home Office to demand more support for those at risk of being killed by the Taliban.

It was sent on 24 August and was signed by Stonewall executive director Leila Zadeh and their chief Nancy Kelley, as well as Rainbow Migration.

They asked Dominic Raab to show “leadership in creating the conditions needed for LGBTQ+ Afghans to be evacuated”.

Sexual and gender minorities face grave danger now that the Taliban have control of Afghanistan, as the group typically impose death sentences in the form of “wall-toppling”, stoning and shooting.

Stonewall and Rainbow Migration are hopeful that their letter will result in “humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of LGBTQ+ people, similar to corridors used by the UK Government in other emergency contexts, such as Uganda or the former Yugoslavia.”

They have asked for Raab to have an “urgent meeting” with the non-profits to discuss the dire situation facing the community in the country.