UK government to host its first LGBTQ+ global conference in 2022

The UK Government is gearing up to host its first-ever LGBTQ+ global conference.

According to the press release, the Safe To Be Me event will tackle the inequality and discrimination that the LGBTQ+ community face around the world.

The conference is set to take place in June 2022 and will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the first London Pride march.

“[The global event] will bring together elected officials, policymakers and the international LGBTQ+ community including activists, experts, and civil society to protect and promote the rights of LGBT people around the world,” the press release stated.

The Minister for Women and Equalities, Liz Truss opened up about the conference in a new statement.

“I want everyone to be able to live their life free from prejudice, malice or violence, regardless of their background or who they choose to love,” she said.

“This conference will take aim at the prejudices LGBTQ+ people still face, and look at the collective action we can take to tackle those injustices alongside our international friends and partners.”