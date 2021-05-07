UK Black Pride announce a brand new inaugural Community Survey

UK Black Pride has officially announced the start of its inaugural Community Survey, We Will Be Heard.

The survey, which is specifically aimed at LGBTQI+ Black people and people of colour, came to fruition after the release of the UK Government’s 2018 National LGBT+ Survey.

In the audit over 90% of the respondents were white, which gave little information regarding the African, Asian, Caribbean, Latin American, and Middle Eastern descent communities.

This inclusive analysis has also been backed by Europe’s largest LGBTQ+ charity, Stonewall.

Taking to Twitter, the UK-based organisation encouraged queer, Black and people of colour to take part in the research survey.

“UK Black Pride’s inaugural Community Survey aims to fill in the gaps in our understanding of what life is like in the UK for LGBTQI+ Black people and people of colour. Make your voice heard,” they said.