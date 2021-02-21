U.S. House of Representatives set to vote on the Equality Act next week

A major step forward in the fight for LGBTQ+ protections and rights.
It has been reported that Rep. David Cicilline reintroduced the Equality Act in the House of Representatives this past Thursday, with the bill being voted on next week.
The Equality Act, which aims to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in fields such as housing or employment has passed its vote in the House of Representatives.
Back in 2019, the bill passed by 236-173 vote, with most Democrats voting in favour, alongside eight Republicans. Seven Democrats abstained from voting, with 173 no votes coming from the Republican party.
Cicilline discussed the importance of the bill, stating: “In 2021, every American should be treated with respect and dignity.”
He continued: “Yet, in most states, LGBTQ people can be discriminated against because of who they are, or who they love. It is past time for that to change.”
On top of being reintroduced in the House, Democratic senators Jeff Merkley, Cory Booker and Tammy Baldwin have also announced that they will be reintroducing the bill to the Senate.
“All of us go to work and school, go home and go shopping, and none of us should to keep our families hidden or pretend to be someone we’re not to do those things.
“But in 29 states, Americans can still be evicted, be thrown out of a restaurant, or be denied a loan because of who they are o whom they love,” Merkley said in a statement.
With the Democrats now in control of the senate, LGBTQ+ activists and allies are hopeful of the bill passing.
Since it’s initial introduction back in 2015, the Equality Act has seen support from many organizations and groups.
In 2019 it was revealed that most major religious groups in the country support the measures in the Equality Act. 53% of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 70% of Mormons, 68% of non-white Catholics, 65% of African American Protestants, 60% of Muslims and 59% of Orthodox Christians support the bill.
But the religious group with the most backing for the bill were the New Age religions, with 81% in favour.
A huge win for the LGBTQ+ community in the U.S. is on the horizon.