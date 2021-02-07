TV host Lilly Singh set to star in animated LGBTQ+ princess film

Come through Miss Lilly Singh!

According to a report from Variety, actress Lilly Singh will be starring in a new animated LGBTQ+ princess musical.

The project, which is titled Lilly Singh’s Proud Princess, will be featured on Pocket.watch as part of their digital kids content 2021 slate.

In the film, Singh will voice a young girl that goes on a journey to discover her identity and pride.

Albie Hecht the chief content officer at Pocket.watch, opened up partnering with Singh, stating: “She’s an amazing talent and represents an example of the diverse points of view we are bringing to our audience.”

The film is currently in pre-production with no set release date.

Lilly Singh, who is also known as Superwoman, came out as bisexual in 2019 with an emotional post on Twitter.

“Throughout my life, these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many ‘boxes’ you check, I encourage you to do the same x.”

✅ Female

✅ Coloured

✅ Bisexual Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same x ❤️🧡💛💚💙 — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) February 25, 2019

Stay tuned later on this year for more information concerning Lilly Singh’s Proud Princess.