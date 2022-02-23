Troye Sivan to join The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in new HBO series

The Australian singer-songwriter will be joining a new HBO series titled The Idol which is set to star The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

The newly announced HBO series is co-created by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) and writer Reza Fahim.

The Weeknd will be executive producing and co-writing the music industry drama alongside the Euphoria creator.

The Idol is a drama set against the inner workings of the music industry and will follow the narrative of “a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol”, according to Deadline.

Tesfaye will be stepping into the role of a cult leader, while Rose Depp will be portraying a musical idol.

Suzanna Son will be joining the cast alongside series regulars Suzanna Son, Steve Zissis and Troye Sivan.

Anne Heche, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, and Nico Hiraga are all confirmed to be recurring in the series.

Fans have begun reacting to news of the new HBO series online. “I just know the idol show from hbo/a24 with troye sivan is gonna pop tf of,” one user tweeted. You can see more fan reactions to The Idol below.

also side note: when “the idol” finally comes out on tv i’m gonna be all over it. this is gonna be my euphoria like u mean to tell me the weeknd and troye sivan are all working on this joint??? GET OUT that’s insane — magda 💐 (@sogolden94) January 27, 2022

The Idol on HBO is gonna be amazing i just feel it, Abel’s acting will be showcased 🕺🏻 — Omarxo 🇵🇸 (@bluesuitabel) February 17, 2022